you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jul 01, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Intense rain to continue for next 2 hours, says IMD; waterlogging, traffic jams reported

Live updates of the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the surrounding areas

highlights

  • Jul 01, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Waterlogging has been reported outside Prabhadevi station.

  • Jul 01, 09:55 AM (IST)

    India Meteorological Department, Mumbai: Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar during the next two hours.

  • Jul 01, 09:54 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 09:54 AM (IST)

    In this picture: Waterlogging between the King's Circle flyover and Sion Hospital flyover. (Image: Jasmine Makujina/Moneycontrol)

  • Jul 01, 09:26 AM (IST)

    Central Railway: Due to heavy rain between Kurla and Sion, up fast line services have held up. Suburban services running cautiously on the down fast, up and down slow lines. On the harbour line at Vadala Road, trains are running at slow speed.

  • Jul 01, 09:13 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 09:13 AM (IST)

    Mumbai traffic update: The south-bound arm of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is witnessing massive traffic especially neat Sion and Matunga. (Image: Google Maps)

  • Jul 01, 08:59 AM (IST)

    Train movement started at Palghar at 08.05 am in WR’s Mumbai Division after water on tracks receded considerably.

  • Jul 01, 08:50 AM (IST)

    Western Railway: Due to heavy winds, bamboos beingused for construction work fell on the Over Head Equipment (OHE) at Marine Lines. This led to trains being stopped between Churchgate-Marine Lines. Restoration work in full swing, traffic expected to start in 30 minutes.

  • Jul 01, 08:44 AM (IST)

    Southwest monsoon advances, rainfall to persist

    The Weather Channel has reported that the southwest monsoon will further advance into remaining areas of central India, some more parts of western and northwest India by early this week.

    The westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will continue to affect western India. Unstable conditions are likely to persist over the west coast, west and south for five days and more.

    Total precipitation of 150mm to 200mm is likely over coastal Maharashtra and Goa for the next three days, it has reported.

  • Jul 01, 08:39 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 08:35 AM (IST)

    BMC has said that intermittent rain is likely in the city and the suburbs with isolated heavy rainfall in some places.

  • Jul 01, 08:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 08:12 AM (IST)

    Skymet Weather has tweeted that rain will continue for 2-3 hours. “There may be a break in between, but on and off scattered rains will continue,” it added.

  • Jul 01, 08:09 AM (IST)
  • Jul 01, 08:03 AM (IST)

    Central Railway (CR)’s suburban trains are running with slight delay due to heavy rains and low visibility.

  • Jul 01, 08:01 AM (IST)

    As of 6.55 am today, WR reported no water logging or disruption on the Western line between Churchgate and Virar. Trains were running normal.

  • Jul 01, 07:59 AM (IST)

    Western Railway (WR) has reported heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar early morning due to incessant rains during the night. As a result, 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been put back for one hour. It has also cancelled/short terminated a number of trains.

  • Jul 01, 07:57 AM (IST)

    Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rainfall today (July 1), according to reports.

  • Jun 30, 03:26 PM (IST)

    BMC has said that intermittent showers are likely in the city and suburbs. There remains a possibility of heavy rainfalls in few places.

  • Jun 30, 10:15 AM (IST)

    BMC has said that heavy rain is likely to continue, with very heavy falls at isolated places.

  • Jun 30, 10:14 AM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Weather Forecast by IMD - heavy rain likely in city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places

    (Image: Twitter/@mybmc)

  • Jun 29, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Monday in Mumbai: IMD

    Intensity of rainfall is expected to wear off by Monday in Mumbai, predicted India Meteorological Department. 
    "There is very good rainfall in Mumbai in the past 24-48 hours. The monsoon is presently vigorous which is one step above the active monsoon. In the last 24 hours, all the areas of Mumbai have received rainfall of around 200 mm. Santacruz has recorded 234 mm of rain while Ghatkopar recorded the highest with 300 mm. We have decreased the level of warning issued yesterday from extremely heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall for today, it will keep decreasing after today evening for coming 24-48 hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai told ANI.

  • Jun 29, 01:52 PM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 01:51 PM (IST)

    Two persons died of electrocution in separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, caused by incessant rains, officials told PTI.

  • Jun 29, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • Jun 29, 11:16 AM (IST)

    Heavy rains continue in Mumbai and adjoining areas for second day

    Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day today.
    Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.
    The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.
    However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune. (PTI)

  • Jun 29, 10:59 AM (IST)
