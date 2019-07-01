Mumbai Rains LIVE: Intense rain to continue for next 2 hours, says IMD; waterlogging, traffic jams reported

Southwest monsoon advances, rainfall to persist

The Weather Channel has reported that the southwest monsoon will further advance into remaining areas of central India, some more parts of western and northwest India by early this week.

The westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will continue to affect western India. Unstable conditions are likely to persist over the west coast, west and south for five days and more.

Total precipitation of 150mm to 200mm is likely over coastal Maharashtra and Goa for the next three days, it has reported.