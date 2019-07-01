Mumbai Rains LIVE: Intense rain to continue for next 2 hours, says IMD; waterlogging, traffic jams reported

Live now
Jul 01, 2019 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Monsoon deficiency comes down to 33%
June ended with 33 percent of monsoon precipitation and over 78 percent of meteorological subdivision recording "deficient" rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, monsoon is likely to become active this week.
Southwest monsoon advances, rainfall to persist
The Weather Channel has reported that the southwest monsoon will further advance into remaining areas of central India, some more parts of western and northwest India by early this week.
The westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will continue to affect western India. Unstable conditions are likely to persist over the west coast, west and south for five days and more.
Total precipitation of 150mm to 200mm is likely over coastal Maharashtra and Goa for the next three days, it has reported.
BMC has said that intermittent rain is likely in the city and the suburbs with isolated heavy rainfall in some places.
Skymet Weather has tweeted that rain will continue for 2-3 hours. “There may be a break in between, but on and off scattered rains will continue,” it added.
Central Railway (CR)’s suburban trains are running with slight delay due to heavy rains and low visibility.
As of 6.55 am today, WR reported no water logging or disruption on the Western line between Churchgate and Virar. Trains were running normal.
Western Railway (WR) has reported heavy water logging on tracks at Palghar early morning due to incessant rains during the night. As a result, 12009 Mumbai Central-Shatabdi Express has been put back for one hour. It has also cancelled/short terminated a number of trains.
Mumbai is expected to witness heavy rainfall today (July 1), according to reports.
BMC has said that intermittent showers are likely in the city and suburbs. There remains a possibility of heavy rainfalls in few places.
BMC has said that heavy rain is likely to continue, with very heavy falls at isolated places.
Weather Forecast by IMD - heavy rain likely in city and suburbs with very heavy falls at isolated places
Intensity of rainfall to wear off by Monday in Mumbai: IMD
Intensity of rainfall is expected to wear off by Monday in Mumbai, predicted India Meteorological Department.
"There is very good rainfall in Mumbai in the past 24-48 hours. The monsoon is presently vigorous which is one step above the active monsoon. In the last 24 hours, all the areas of Mumbai have received rainfall of around 200 mm. Santacruz has recorded 234 mm of rain while Ghatkopar recorded the highest with 300 mm. We have decreased the level of warning issued yesterday from extremely heavy rainfall to heavy rainfall for today, it will keep decreasing after today evening for coming 24-48 hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai told ANI.
Two persons died of electrocution in separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, caused by incessant rains, officials told PTI.
Heavy rains continue in Mumbai and adjoining areas for second day
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day today.
Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain-related incidents, officials said.
The suburban local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai, remained largely unaffected and were running as per their schedule.
However, in view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune. (PTI)