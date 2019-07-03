Mumbai rains leave Maximum City paralysed: Here's all you need to know

People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the local train services, in Mumbai on July 01, 2019. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai witnessed incessant rainfall on July 2, leaving the financial capital paralysed. Heavy showers that lashed the city in the last three days claimed at least 26 lives and threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights being cancelled.

A look at all the rain-related incidents in the first phase of Mumbai’s monsoon:

> A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skid and overshot the main runway while landing at Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains late on July 1. Although no one was hurt in the incident, airport authorities had temporarily closed the main runway.

> A total of 203 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport due to inclement weather and non-availability of the main runway for operations, an airport official told PTI.

> A compound wall collapsed on July 2 due to heavy rains in the northern suburb of Malad area, in which 22 people were killed and 78 injured.

> Two persons died in Malad after they were locked up in a car flooded with rain water. One person was electrocuted in Vile Parle. A security guard was killed in a wall collapse in suburban Mulund.

> Over 1,000 people were evacuated from Kranti Nagar, Kurla, to prevent any untoward incidents due to the overflowing of Mithi river.

> Thousands of passengers were stranded in local trains of Central Railway (CR). They were rescued by CR personnel with the help of RPF jawans.

> Many long-distance trains of Central and Western Railway were either cancelled or terminated ahead of their final destination.

> As many as 74 BEST buses got stuck due to water-logging. A total of 179 buses reported breakdowns.

> Massive snarls were reported from many areas with vehicles stranded for hours.

Although the rains have taken a break, private weather agency Skymet has forecast rains of varied intensity to continue until July 5. Heavy spells will also be seen during this time, it said.

(With PTI inputs)