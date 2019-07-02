App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains | Heavy showers claim at least 27 lives, city comes to a standstill

Authorities have declared a holiday in the city and adjoining regions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People stand among the debris after a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
1/9

People stand among the debris after a wall collapsed on hutments due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
People stand next to cars damaged by a fallen tree after heavy rain in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

Cars were damaged after a tree fell due to heavy rain in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Commuters cross waterlogged railway tracks as a suburban train is seen parked at a railway station after its services were suspended during heavy monsoon rains. (Image: Reuters)
3/9

Commuters cross waterlogged railway tracks. Suburban train services were suspended. (Image: Reuters)
A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street during heavy rains. (Image: Reuters)
4/9

A man rides a motorcycle through a water-logged street during heavy rains. (Image: Reuters)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Shatabdi Hospital to meet persons injured due to Malad Wall Collapse incident in Mumbai. Minister Yogesh Sagar was also present. (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)
5/9

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Shatabdi Hospital to meet persons injured due to Malad wall collapse incident in Mumbai. Minister Yogesh Sagar was also present. (Image: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)
People walk on the railway tracks as heavy monsoon rains hit the central suburban trains service. (Image: PTI)
6/9

People walk on railway tracks as heavy rains hit the Central suburban train service. (Image: PTI)
Indian Navy deployed various teams to provide relief to rain hit and stranded people in Kurla area. (Image: Twitter/@indiannavy)
7/9

Indian Navy deployed various teams to provide relief to stranded people in the Kurla area. (Image: Twitter/@indiannavy)
The area outside Sion Police station flooded due to Mumbai rains. (Image: ANI)
8/9

The area outside Sion Police station flooded. (Image: ANI)
Streets in the city flooded due to heavy rainfall, people wade through water in Gandhi Market area, Sion. (Image: ANI)
9/9

People wade through waist-deep water in Gandhi Market area, Sion. (Image: ANI)
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #India #mumbai

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.