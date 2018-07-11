App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jul 11, 2018 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: City back on its feet, braces for heavy showers

Updates as heavy rain causes water-logging in Mumbai.

highlights

  • Jul 11, 10:48 AM (IST)

    Navy helps evacuate stranded commuters from railway station

    The Navy was deployed to evacuate train commuters stranded at the Nallasopara station here due to flooding of railway tracks between Nallasopara and Vasai Road stations, officials said. 

    Following a request from the Western Railway, the Western Naval Command deployed high-chassis vehicles that could traverse the flooded areas and reach the stranded commuters, a Defence spokesperson said. (PTI)

  • Jul 11, 10:38 AM (IST)

    BJP spokesperson's photo wading through Mumbai waters goes viral 

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday ended up wading though knee-deep water after heavy rains lashed Mumbai - resulting in a viral picture on social media.

    A photograph of Patra, holding his shoes to save them from rain waters, got circulated and shared multiple times on Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook among various platforms. In the photo, he was seen along with Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye, both holding umbrellas. (PTI)
     

  • Jul 11, 10:33 AM (IST)

    6th local train since morning left Virar at 10.20 hours towards Churchgate. 8.50 hrs local from Churchgate extended from Vasai Road to Virar in down direction, Western Railway tweets. 

  • Jul 11, 09:49 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 09:40 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 09:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 08:56 AM (IST)
  • Jul 11, 08:55 AM (IST)

    Nearly all departures delayed yesterday

    As much as 56 per cent of the landings and nearly all the departures were delayed at the Mumbai airport till 7:15 pm yesterday, according to a flight tracking portal. (PTI)

  • Jul 11, 08:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 08:13 PM (IST)

    2000 train passengers rescued

    In a joint operation, the National Disaster Response Force, police and fire brigade personnel have rescued all the 2000 passengers from Mumbai-bound Shatabdi Express and Vadodara Express.

  • Jul 10, 07:39 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:35 PM (IST)

    120 people have been rescued from Palghar's Bhoidapada by fire brigade, NDRF & police, according to ANI.

  • Jul 10, 07:12 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:07 PM (IST)

    "Every year during monsoons tracks get submerged in water in low-lying areas. Why can not the Railways identify such spots and elevate the tracks? If the Railways were not able to manage this, it should consider privatisation," Bombay HC said while hearing a PIL seeking a direction to the Railways to make stations and platforms disabled-friendly.

  • Jul 10, 06:56 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 06:32 PM (IST)

  • Jul 10, 06:30 PM (IST)

    6 buses have been arranged for bringing passengers of regulated UP trains from Surat to Borivali in view of suspension of rail traffic due to high water level on railway tracks at Nallasopara. Buses are also being arranged from Vapi, Billimora & Dahanu Road to bring passengers to Mumbai, the Western Railway said.

  • Jul 10, 06:07 PM (IST)


    Santacruz has surpassed its monthly average rainfall of July, received 860 mm of rain against the normal of 840.7 mm. Moderate to heavy rains to continue for at least next 24 hours according to Skymet Weather

  • Jul 10, 05:52 PM (IST)

    About 450 passengers have been rescued by team of National Disaster Response Force from 12928 Vadodara Express which is standing between Nallasopara & Virar amidst water logging. All passengers have been brought to Nallasopara station . Buses are being arranged to transport them, according to the Western Railway.

  • Jul 10, 05:37 PM (IST)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)

    People wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai (Image: Reuters)
  • Jul 10, 05:15 PM (IST)

    Air India Express flight IX 213 from Vijaywada to Mumbai, landed & came to halt deep into the runway at 2:51 pm, overshooting the runway. Now Air India Express Engineering team is inspecting the aircraft at Mumbai airport. All passengers are safe: KS.Sunder, CEO Air India Express told ANI.

  • Jul 10, 04:28 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:45 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:22 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 03:20 PM (IST)

    To get live rainfall data from various places in Mumbai Click here.

  • Jul 10, 02:56 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 02:52 PM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 01:43 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.