Mumbai is world's most stressful city for driving, says survey

An aerial view of India's financial capital Mumbai at night prior to COVID-19. (PC-Shutterstock)

Mumbai has been ranked as the most stressful city in the world for driving, while the national capital Delhi was ranked the fourth, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by UK car-sharing company Hiyacar. It ranked 36 of the world's most populated cities based on a number of factors to evaluate which were the most challenging for drivers.

The factors taken into consideration were the number of cars per capita, total number of vehicles in the city, severity of traffic congestion, quality of the roads, public transportation options, number of traffic accidents per year and the city density.

Each city was given an overall score out of 10, with 10 being the highest level of stress. Mumbai and Delhi scored 7.4 and 5.9, respectively.

Bengaluru also featured on the list, ranked at 11 with an overall score of 4.7.

With a score of 2.1, Peru's capital city Lima was rated the least stressful city for driving.

Here are the 10 most stressful cities in the world for driving, according to the Hiyacar survey:

> Mumbai, India: 7.4> Paris, France: 6.4> Jakarta, Indonesia: 6.0> Delhi, India: 5.9> New York, United States: 5.6> Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 5.3> Nagoya, Japan: 5.1> London, United Kingdom: 5.0> Mexico City, Mexico: 4.9

> Osaka, Japan: 4.9

The five least stressful cities in the world for driving are:

> São Paulo, Brazil: 2.7> Hangzhou, China: 2.6> Tianjin, China: 2.6> Dongguan, China: 2.4> Lima, Peru: 2.1