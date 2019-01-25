MP farmer receives Rs 13 waiver on Rs 20,000 farm loan; govt asks him to inquire at the bank

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh has received a loan waiver of Rs 13 against his debt of Rs 20,000 from the state government, which had promised to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Riding the farm loan waiver wave across India, the Congress emerged victorious, defeating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In keeping with his poll promise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath signed the debt waiver file as soon as he assumed office in December 2018.

However, several reports started to pour in, where farmers were provided loan waivers of just Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50.



MP:A farmer of Agar Malwa's Nipania Baijnath alleges his name was included in list of farm loan waiver,stating only Rs 13 waived off from loan of Rs 20000.Says,"My loan of Rs 20000 must be waived off as govt is waiving off loans up to Rs 2 Lakh.Officials say can do nothing.(21.1)

Niphania Baijnath, a farmer who lives in Malwa, said his name was included in the list of debt waivers, but just Rs 13 was waived off from his loan of Rs 20,000. "My loan of Rs 20,000 must be waived off as the government is waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Officials say they can do nothing," Baijnath told ANI.

Farmers from Khargone and Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Chhindwara constituency found their names against amounts as low as Rs 13 or Rs 232, according to an NDTV report. Hameed Khan, a farmer, said he availed a loan of Rs 10,000, but the amount waiver was only Rs 232.

In some cases, farmers said the names of people who have not taken loans are in the list of beneficiaries.

Responding to such reports, State Home Minister Bala Bachchan asked farmers to inquire about it from bank officials. He assured farmers that the government will "waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh of farmers who are eligible and took loan within the specified time frame."



Bala Bachchan, #MadhyaPradesh Home Min, on reports of some farmers got loan waiver of less than Rs 100: Whosoever faces this problem should inquire about it from bank officials.We'll waive off loans up to Rs2 lakhs of farmers who are eligible&took loan within specified time frame