App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP farmer receives Rs 13 waiver on Rs 20,000 farm loan; govt asks him to inquire at the bank

In some cases, farmers say that names of people who have not taken loans are in the list of beneficiaries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.
Whatsapp

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh has received a loan waiver of Rs 13 against his debt of Rs 20,000 from the state government, which had promised to waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

Riding the farm loan waiver wave across India, the Congress emerged victorious, defeating the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

In keeping with his poll promise, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath signed the debt waiver file as soon as he assumed office in December 2018.

However, several reports started to pour in, where farmers were provided loan waivers of just Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50.

related news

Niphania Baijnath, a farmer who lives in Malwa, said his name was included in the list of debt waivers, but just Rs 13 was waived off from his loan of Rs 20,000. "My loan of Rs 20,000 must be waived off as the government is waiving off loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Officials say they can do nothing," Baijnath told ANI.

Farmers from Khargone and Chief Minister Kamal Nath's Chhindwara constituency found their names against amounts as low as Rs 13 or Rs 232, according to an NDTV report. Hameed Khan, a farmer, said he availed a loan of Rs 10,000, but the amount waiver was only Rs 232.

In some cases, farmers said the names of people who have not taken loans are in the list of beneficiaries.

Responding to such reports, State Home Minister Bala Bachchan asked farmers to inquire about it from bank officials. He assured farmers that the government will "waive off loans up to Rs 2 lakh of farmers who are eligible and took loan within the specified time frame."

Taking a dig at the ruling Congress government over the farm loan waiver mess, Chouhan termed it as a 'cruel joke', The Financial Express reported. He alleged that while checking the list of beneficiaries, he came to know that half of the list was in English, a language most farmers will not be able to understand.
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #farm loan waiver #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.