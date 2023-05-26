Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A daily roundup of stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

Kotak AMC's Nilesh Shah picks 3 investment themes for the near term

Kotak AMC Managing Director Nilesh Shah has a mixed view on the March quarter earnings. He is impressed with profitability in sectors like banking but thinks that the consumer segment has fallen short. Read full story here.

Jet Airways Case: NCLAT gives Jalan Kalrock Consortium more time to pay dues to SBI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 26 granted Jalan Kalrock Consortium, which emerged as a successful bidder to take over Jet Airways, more time to make payments to the State Bank of India. Read full story here.

SC grants AAP's Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds

The Supreme Court on Friday gave jailed former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain six weeks interim bail on medical grounds, the relief coming a day after he collapsed in Tihar Jail due to dizziness and was admitted to the ICU of a government hospital. Read full story here.

MC selects

SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu. Read full story here.

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT quashes NCLT order asking BSE, NSE to review approvals to the deal

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 26 set aside a National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals to the Zee-Sony merger. Read full story here.