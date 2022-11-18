English
    Mission Prarambh | Vikram-S takes off: All you need to know about India's first private sector rocket

    Developed by Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-S carries three satellites, including FunSat, parts of which have been developed by school students

    Moneycontrol News
    November 18, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

    The country's first privately developed rocket Vikram-S blasted off on its maiden flight from the Indian Space Research Organisationâ€™s Sriharikota spaceport,Â about 115 kms from Chennai, at 11.30 am on November 18.

    The Mission Prarambh (the beginning) is a major milestone in India's space journey, making Skyroot Aerospace the first private company to launch its rocket two years after the sector was opened to private players.

    Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of Indiaâ€™s space programme,Â Vikram-S carries three satellites, including one by SpaceKidz India called FunSat, parts of which were developed by school students.

    Its previous November 12 launch date was called off due to bad weather.

    The Vikram rockets will be able to carry between 290 kg and 560 kg payloads into sun-synchronous polar orbits.Â The rocket is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.

    This launch will aid in the validation of many technologies for Skyroot Aerospace's other launch vehicles in the Vikram series, such as Vikram I/II/III, and will also play an important role in determining when Vikram I will launch next year.

    (This is a developing story. Keep following the space for updates.)
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 11:30 am