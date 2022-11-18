Mission Prarambh | Vikram-S takes off: All you need to know about India's first private sector rocket

The country's first privately developed rocket Vikram-S blasted off on its maiden flight from the Indian Space Research Organisationâ€™s Sriharikota spaceport,Â about 115 kms from Chennai, at 11.30 am on November 18.

The Mission Prarambh (the beginning) is a major milestone in India's space journey, making Skyroot Aerospace the first private company to launch its rocket two years after the sector was opened to private players.

Named after Vikram Sarabhai, the founder of Indiaâ€™s space programme,Â Vikram-S carries three satellites, including one by SpaceKidz India called FunSat, parts of which were developed by school students.

Its previous November 12 launch date was called off due to bad weather.

The Vikram rockets will be able to carry between 290 kg and 560 kg payloads into sun-synchronous polar orbits.Â The rocket is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle.

This launch will aid in the validation of many technologies for Skyroot Aerospace's other launch vehicles in the Vikram series, such as Vikram I/II/III, and will also play an important role in determining when Vikram I will launch next year.

