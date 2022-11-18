india Vikram S | India's First Privately Built Rocket Launched | Mission Prarambh ISRO's Vikram-S, India's first privately-built rocket, was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The rocket has been developed by Skyroot Aerospace, a 4-year-old startup. 'Mission Prarambh' marks a major milestone in India's space journey - the space sector was opened to private players by the Centre in 2020. So, India's Space-X moment is finally here! What's next for India's growing prowess in space race? Watch the video to know more!