App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, detention continues

Before shifting her, the government accorded the status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
File Image

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was, on April 7, shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence, officials said.

The order to shift the 60-year-old, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to "Fairview Gupkar Road" which is her official residence.

Close
Before shifting her, the government accorded the status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, the order said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.