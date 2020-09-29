172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mehbooba-mufti-detention-case-sc-asks-j-k-administration-to-respond-to-plea-5898951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti detention case: SC asks J-K administration to respond to plea

Mehbooba, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was put under detention on the eve of abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti’s amended plea challenging the detention of her mother and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying detention cannot be forever and "some via media” should be explored.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said that PDP leader should place request to the authorities for attending party meetings.

The apex court permitted Iltija and her brother to meet their mother in detention.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Mehbooba Mufti #Supreme Court

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.