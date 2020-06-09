App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Medanta co-founder Naresh Trehan, 15 others booked over Medicity land allotment in Gurgaon

The FIR was filed on the directions of the additional sessions court in connection with alleged irregularities in the 53-acre allotment for 'Medicity' in Sector 38 for which locals were evicted in 2004, police officials said on Monday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dr Naresh Trehan and 15 others, including private firms and government officials, have been booked here for alleged corruption and money laundering in connection with the allotment of land for Medanta Hospital, co-founded by the well-known cardiologist.

Medanta, however, has dubbed the allegations in the case as false and motivated.

Medanta, however, has dubbed the allegations in the case as false and motivated.

"This complaint has been filed by a person who claims to be an RTI activist, however, it has been reported in the press that he has had an FIR for extortion registered against him. All the allegations in this complaint are completely false, baseless and motivated," a Medanta spokesperson said.

The case was lodged at the Sadar police station on Friday and the accused have been booked under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the FIR.

They have also been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 463, 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents, records), it stated.

"The FIR has been lodged but an investigation is yet to begin. The case is to be probed by senior-level officers and the team is yet to be constituted," a police official, privy to the case, told PTI.

Others named in the FIR are "all government officers involved in the crime", SAS Infotech, GL Asia Mauritius, Dunearn Investments (Mauritius), Naresh Trehan and Associates Health Services, Global Infracon, Punj Lloyd, chief administrator of Haryana Urban Development Corporation (HUDA) in Gurgaon, administrator of HUDA in Gurgaon, Estate Officers-2 HUDA, and director of General Health Services, Haryana.

Gurgaon resident Raman Sharma has alleged that land for the 'Medicity Project' was allotted to Trehan, Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj and Anant Jain in violation of the law and criminal abuse of public policy, criminal misconduct and influence by public servants causing pecuniary advantage to private persons, among others, according to the FIR.

The complaint stated that the Haryana government had in 2004 evicted locals from their ancestral lands in area now known as Sector 38, Gurgaon for public purpose under the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 1984.

Thereafter, the state government, through HUDA, had released an advertisement for the 'Medicity Project', which was envisaged to have superspeciality hospitals of international standard, academic medical institutions and other institutions related to medical care and research to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities at one place along with other ancillary and subservient services in the form of shopping mall, yatri niwas.

The complaint alleges that factors of eligibility and terms and conditions were "nullified" at various stages by accused government officials causing pecuniary advantage to Trehan, Sachdeva, Punj and Jain and further caused "immense loss to the state".

"Accused 5 (government officials) abused position by criminal misconduct and influence, caused pecuniary advantage to accused 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Trehan, Sachdeva, Punj and Jain)," the complaint stated.

The government officials also allotted the entire site of Medicity to Trehan without any consideration of his financial capability, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 09:40 am

tags #corruption #Current Affairs #FIR #gurgaon #India #Naresh Trehan

