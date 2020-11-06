MEA summons Pakistan diplomat over Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara management transfer

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on November 6, summoned Pakistan diplomat over the transfer of management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan.



#WATCH: Pakistan diplomat arrives at South Block in Delhi after being summoned by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the transfer of management and maintenance of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. pic.twitter.com/5AXQf1Ozei

— ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

The Pakistan diplomat arrived at the South Block in Delhi to discuss the transfer of the Kartarpur Sahib’s management and maintenance to a non-Sikh body recently – a move that has been heavily criticised by India over concerns of hurting religious sentiments.

A day ago, India had described Pakistan’s decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurdwara away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) as “highly condemnable”.

“We have seen reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a non-Sikh body,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

The MEA statement read: “This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities.”

Notably, ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi has clarified that the PSGPC will be a part of it. When asked why no administrative or other role has been given to the Sikh body, he said the PSGPC will be fully involved as it is a part of ETPB.

Hashmi added: "The ETPB is the custodian of all Sikh Shrines in Pakistan and the PSGPC is an official body to carry out the rituals in Gurdwaras Sahiban, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, as per Sikh Rehat Maryada."

(With agency inputs)