172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|mea-summons-pakistan-diplomat-over-kartarpur-sahib-gurudwara-management-transfer-6079061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MEA summons Pakistan diplomat over Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara management transfer

On November 5, India had described Pakistan’s decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee as 'highly condemnable'

Moneycontrol News
File image
File image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on November 6, summoned Pakistan diplomat over the transfer of management of the Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan.

The Pakistan diplomat arrived at the South Block in Delhi to discuss the transfer of the Kartarpur Sahib’s management and maintenance to a non-Sikh body recently – a move that has been heavily criticised by India over concerns of hurting religious sentiments.

A day ago, India had described Pakistan’s decision to transfer the management and maintenance of the gurdwara away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) as “highly condemnable”.

“We have seen reports about Pakistan transferring the management and maintenance of the Holy Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib away from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, a body run by the minority Sikh Community, to the administrative control of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), a non-Sikh body,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

Close

The MEA statement read: “This unilateral decision by Pakistan is highly condemnable and runs against the spirit of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor as also the religious sentiments of the Sikh community at large. Such actions only expose the reality of the Pakistani government and its leadership’s tall claims of preserving and protecting the rights and welfare of the religious minority communities.”

related news

Notably, ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi has clarified that the PSGPC will be a part of it. When asked why no administrative or other role has been given to the Sikh body, he said the PSGPC will be fully involved as it is a part of ETPB.

Hashmi added: "The ETPB is the custodian of all Sikh Shrines in Pakistan and the PSGPC is an official body to carry out the rituals in Gurdwaras Sahiban, including Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, as per Sikh Rehat Maryada."

(With agency inputs)
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #India Pakistan relations #kartarpur Sahib #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #Pakistan diplomat #Sikh community

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.