you are here: HomeNewsIndia

MC Election Update Today January 14: Election Commission to hold meet with poll observers today

Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST
The BJP has finalised its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative image)

Highlights

Election Commission to hold meet with poll observers today
Congress finalises names of candidates for Punjab assembly polls

- BJP likely to field CM Yogi Adityanath, his deputy KP Maurya in UP

Election Commission to hold meet with poll observers today

The Election Commission will hold a virtual meeting with observers who would be deployed for elections in five states today. The top brass of the poll panel will brief the various general, police and expenditure observers of their roles and responsibilities during election duty.

BJP finalises candidates for 172 seats in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has finalised its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council, party leaders said. The party's seat-sharing talks with Apna Dal (S) and Nishad party are also in the final stages. Former BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with leaders of both parties recently at the saffron party headquarters in Delhi.

Congress finalises names of candidates for Punjab assembly polls

The Congress has finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi. In the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list, said the report citing sources.

EC changing rules to register new party at BJP's behest, claims AAP; poll panel terms charge factually incorrect

The AAP has claimed that the Election Commission is going to register a new political party by bringing changes in its rules at the behest of the BJP, an allegation the poll panel described as "factually incorrect". Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Raghav Chadha alleged that the move has been set in motion by the BJP to stop the AAP from winning assembly elections in Punjab and forming its government in the state. Responding to the allegation, an EC spokesperson said it is "factually incorrect" to say that the reduction of public notice period in guidelines for registration of political parties from four weeks to one week has never been done.
Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
first published: Jan 14, 2022 09:59 am

