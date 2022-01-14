MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress finalises names of candidates for Punjab assembly elections

Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday. They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party’s screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision.

PTI
January 14, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (File image)

The Congress finalised the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab at a meeting of the Central Election Committee held under the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Sources said the meeting, held virtually, discussed all the party candidates but did not release the list on Thursday. They said since there was no consensus on around five seats, the party’s screening committee would meet again on Friday to arrive at a decision.

The congress will release the list of the candidates for Punjab assembly polls in a day or two, the sources said. There is a lack of consensus on repeating some of the sitting MLAs, they said.

The AAP and the SAD have already declared a number of their candidates. The assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be out on March 10.
PTI
Tags: #Congress #India #Politics #Punjab Election 2022
first published: Jan 14, 2022 07:54 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.