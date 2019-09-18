Mamata Banerjee runs into PM's wife at Kolkata airport before boarding flight to meet Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wife at the Kolkata airport on September 17 before boarding her flight to New Delhi and they exchanged pleasantries.

Jashodaben was leaving the city after a two-day visit to Dhanbad in neighbouring Jharkhand, a source close to the chief minister told news agency PTI.

"It was a chance meeting and they exchanged greetings. The chief minister also gifted her a sari," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Banerjee is scheduled to meet the prime minister on September 18 in New Delhi, during which she would highlight various issues like funds that are due to the state.

Jashodaben had on September 16 offered puja at Kalyaneswari temple at Asansol in Paschim Barddhaman district of West Bengal. Asansol is around 68 kilometres from Dhanbad.