Mahatma Gandhi will be with us for generations to come: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while visiting Ahmedabad to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, said that Bapu's teachings will be alive forever.

"Gandhi was with us, is with us, and will be there for generations to come," PM Modi said.

While addressing BJP workers in Ahmedabad, the prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi was given the "real tribute" by leaders of more than 150 nations present at the United Nations.

"Several artists, who did not even know what language the song 'Vaishnav jan to' is in, sang to pay their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the world forum. A few of them could even sing it without looking at the paper," PM Modi said.

He added that India's image has gained global prominence and the world expects our country to play a leading role in resolving international problems.

A large poster of Modi and US President Donald Trump was put up on stage by BJP Gujarat workers at the airport to felicitate him for his speech at UNGA.

"The strength and value of the Indian passport has increased. The world sees those holding Indian passport with respect," Modi added.

He said that 'HowdyModi' has become a talking point among all world leaders he met after the event, held in the US recently.

"The fact that the US President came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great. After speeches, when I requested him, he came for a round of stadium without considering security protocol. I thank him and all those who organised the event," Modi said.

After his speech, the prime minister visited the Sabarmati Ashram to pay is respects to Bapu.