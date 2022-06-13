Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 tally drops below 2,000; one dies

Representational image

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of 36 per cent compared to Sunday, and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 79,12,462 and the death toll to 1,47,871, the state health department said. On Sunday, the state reported 2,946 cases and two fatalities.

Mumbai recorded 1,118 fresh cases, about 38 per cent less compared to the previous day, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's bulletin. Generally, Maharashtra reports less number of infections on Mondays, mainly due to fewer tests conducted on weekends.

Three patients of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus have been found in Mumbai and all of them have already recovered from the infection. Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two were men in the 40 to 60 age group.

"All of them recovered during home isolation," the health department report stated. Maharashtra is now left with 17,480 active cases. Out of these cases, the highest 11,331 are from Mumbai and 3,233 in the Thane district. Maharashtra is now left with 17,480 active cases.

With 774 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 77,47,111. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, the health department's report said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The case positivity rate is at 7.71 per cent. Of the 1,885 fresh cases, the highest 1,703 were reported from the Mumbai circle which comprises the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (110), Nagpur (31), Nashik (24), Latur (7), Akola (5), Kolhapur (3), and Aurangabad (2).

A single COVID-19 fatality was reported from the Raigad district. With 24,436 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,13,46,204, as per the report.

Coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 79,12,462; fresh cases 1,885; death toll 1,47,871; recoveries 77,47,111; active cases 17,480; total tests 8,13,46,204.