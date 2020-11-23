Maharashtra issues new guidelines for travellers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

Maharashtra government on November 23 announced new guidelines for travellers entering the state from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa via air, road or train.

All domestic air travellers entering from the four states will have to compulsorily undergo RT PCR test before boarding any flight into Maharashtra. Only those with a negative report will be allowed to board a flight.

People travelling by trains will also have to produce these certificates before boarding or will have to undergo tests at the boarding airports/stations at their own cost.

"The passengers travelling in flights from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will have to produce negative RT-PCR report on landing at airports in Maharashtra. The test should have been done 72 hours prior to the scheduled journey," according to the notification issued by the Maharashtra government.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: Will there be another lockdown in Maharashtra?

"The passengers travelling in trains from these four states will have to produce the negative report obtained 96 hours prior to the journey on arrival," the notification said.

Through new guidelines issued by the government, it has been decided to make COVID test mandatory for all coming from these four states.

Here are the new guidelines issued by the state government:

Domestic Air Travel

>> All domestic passengers travelling from airports in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at the arrival airport. The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.

>> The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of the scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra.

>> Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports fulfilling conditions above in 1 and 2, shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the concerned airports, at their own cost. The Airport shall ring the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing.

>> Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by Airport Operator. The Contact information and address shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at the airport by Airport operator to facilitate contact, in case the test report comes positive.

>> Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol.

>> The concerned Municipal Commissioners will be the Nodal Officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

Also Read: When will Mumbai local trains start?

Railways

>> All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra.

>> The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

Passengers not having the RT-PCR test negative report shall be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the railway stations.

>> The passengers without symptoms would be allowed to go home.

>>Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to go home.

>> Passengers found COVID-19 positive, shall be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

>> The concerned Municipal Commissioners/District Collectors will be the Nodal Officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

Road Travel

>> The concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature.

>> The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry: Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate.

>> Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

>> Passengers not testing/found COVID-19 positive shall be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger.