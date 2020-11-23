Mumbai local trains for general public may not start for next 3-4 weeks

The resumption of Mumbai local trains services for the general public may be further delayed by the next three-four weeks, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. He further added that, amid the rise in coronavirus cases and the fear of a second wave in Mumbai, it may be delayed.

In a press conference Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said "The next 3 to 4 weeks will be very important for Mumbai. The situation will be reviewed after 3 to 4 weeks and only then a decision would be taken. However, no further restrictions will be imposed in the city". He also expressed his concern over the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the city.

Teaching and non-teaching staff have been granted permission to travel by Mumbai local trains, but the passengers have to carry proper identity cards and students will have to carry the hall tickets for Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education Examination. This permission is valid until December 10,2020 to travel by suburban services.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal explained that there were plans to reopen swimming pools, schools and local trains for the general public, but due to an increase in coronavirus cases in Mumbai, it will remain closed till next notice.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Schools in Mumbai remain shut until December 31. However, schools in other parts of Maharashtra can reopen from today as directed by the Maharashtra government.

There were reports that, due to rise in coronavirus cases in Delhi, Maharashtra government to curtail flights and train services between Mumbai and Delhi. However, the Ministry of Railways and the Aviation Ministry clarified that no such decision had been taken.