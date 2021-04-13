Maharashtra govt to provide 3 kg wheat, 2 kg rice to poor for free for next one month

Source: Reuters

In view of the surge in new COVID-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on April 13 at 8:30 pm.

In his address Thackeray announced that the government will provide free ration to the poor while the COVID-triggered restrictions are in place, news agency ANI reported.

"Maharashtra government will provide three kilos of wheat and two kilos of rice for free for next one month to every poor and needy person while coronavirus-induced restrictions are in place," Thackeray stated.

In addition, Thackeray also introduced more restrictions in the whole state and imposed Section 144 starting from 8 pm on April 14 for a period of 15 days. The restrictions will be in effect till 7am, 1 May.

"All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted," Maharashtra government's official notification said.

Meanwhile the state on April 13 reported 60,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 35,19,208 while 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526, the state health department said. The state is now left with 5,93,042 active cases, the department said in a release.

Mumbai recorded 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,35,264 and the toll to 12,093.