Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray fixes rate for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has fixed charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state to ensure that patients do not get overcharged.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has approved notification to ensure that Private Hospitals in the state cannot overcharge patients for COVID treatment,” said the chief minister’s office on June 1.

The CMO shared a rate card for cities distributed in three categories. First category was Class A cities including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Oune and Nagpur. The second was Class B cities including Nashik, Amravati, Sambhajinagar, Bhiwandi, Salapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli, all-district headquarters.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The third category was Class C cities include all areas other than that mentioned in A and B class cities.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Cities/areas Routine Ward + Isolation (in Rs) ICU with ventilator + Isolation (in Rs) ICU without ventilator + Isolation (in Rs) Class A 4,000 9,000 7,500 Class B 3,000 6,700 5,500 Class C 2,400 5,400 4,500

The CM has also directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the order, it said.

The government had earlier issued a notification, which said that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted at private hospitals will be treated as per the government-prescribed rates.