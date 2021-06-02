Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray fixes rate for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals
CM Uddhav Thackeray has directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the order
June 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has fixed charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state to ensure that patients do not get overcharged.
“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has approved notification to ensure that Private Hospitals in the state cannot overcharge patients for COVID treatment,” said the chief minister’s office on June 1.
The CMO shared a rate card for cities distributed in three categories. First category was Class A cities including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Oune and Nagpur. The second was Class B cities including Nashik, Amravati, Sambhajinagar, Bhiwandi, Salapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli, all-district headquarters.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
The third category was Class C cities include all areas other than that mentioned in A and B class cities. Here are the fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals:
|Cities/areas
|Routine Ward + Isolation (in Rs)
|ICU with ventilator + Isolation (in Rs)
|ICU without ventilator + Isolation (in Rs)
|Class A
|4,000
|9,000
|7,500
|Class B
|3,000
|6,700
|5,500
|Class C
|2,400
|5,400
|4,500
The CM has also directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the order, it said.
The government had earlier issued a notification, which said that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted at private hospitals will be treated as per the government-prescribed rates.Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.