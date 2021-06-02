MARKET NEWS

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray fixes rate for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

CM Uddhav Thackeray has directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the order

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has fixed charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state to ensure that patients do not get overcharged.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has approved notification to ensure that Private Hospitals in the state cannot overcharge patients for COVID treatment,” said the chief minister’s office on June 1.

The CMO shared a rate card for cities distributed in three categories. First category was Class A cities including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Bhiwandi and Vasai-Virar), Oune and Nagpur. The second was Class B cities including Nashik, Amravati, Sambhajinagar, Bhiwandi, Salapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli, all-district headquarters.

The third category was Class C cities include all areas other than that mentioned in A and B class cities.

Here are the fixed rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals:
Cities/areasRoutine Ward + Isolation (in Rs)ICU with ventilator + Isolation (in Rs)ICU without ventilator + Isolation (in Rs)
Class A4,0009,0007,500
Class B3,0006,7005,500
Class C2,4005,4004,500

The CM has also directed the district collectors and municipal commissioners for strict and effective implementation of the order, it said.

The government had earlier issued a notification, which said that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients admitted at private hospitals will be treated as per the government-prescribed rates.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Jun 2, 2021 11:27 am

