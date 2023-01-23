English
    Lost in translation? BJP MLA's social media post terms Netaji Bose 'aatankwadi'; he apologises

    Yogesh R Patel (Bapji) issued a statement saying, "wrong words were posted due to an error in translation from English to Gujarati".

    PTI
    January 23, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    A  was a member of an "aatankwadi" (terrorist) wing. He apologised while blaming the incorrect translation for the mistake.

    The MLA, Yogesh R Patel (Bapji), said the wrong words were posted on social media due to an error while translating from English to Gujarati.

    As a tribute to Bose on his birth anniversary, Patel shared a post in Gujarati on his Facebook page which said, "Bose was a member of aatankwadi pankh" (wing). He participated in the civil disobedience movement as a Congress leader, and was known for advocating socialist policies".

    After the Anand MLA was alerted by some people about the choice of words, he quickly deleted the post.