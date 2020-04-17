App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

L'Oréal donates 60,000 litres of hand sanitisers to aid coronavirus fight

In addition, the company is also planning to collaborate with primary healthcare centres around its manufacturing facilities in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Chakan in Maharashtra to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to their medical personnel, a statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Personal care firm L'Oréal on Thursday announced that it will donate over 60,000 litres of alcohol-based hand sanitiser to contribute towards the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

L'Oréal India's operations team will donate hand sanitisers to public health institutions, police forces and NGOs, who are at the forefront of the fight against the virus, said a statement.

In addition, the company is also planning to collaborate with primary healthcare centres around its manufacturing facilities in Baddi in Himachal Pradesh and Chakan in Maharashtra to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to their medical personnel, it added.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

Commenting on the development, L'Oréal India Managing Director Amit Jain said: "We consider it our responsibility to use the resources available to us in supplementing and contributing to the collective efforts made across the country. Our initiatives are in recognition of those who are at the frontline, working to contain the pandemic and those most afflicted by it.”

L'Oréal India will also provide food and essentials to migrants and their families in Baddi, Chakan, Mumbai, Gurugram and Bengaluru, through its partnership with NGOs ActionAid and Nirmala Niketan.

This is in in addition to L'Oréal's global Solidarity Program which includes a donation to non-profit organizations.

“L'Oréal India will also channelise the support of its employees through a donation drive towards the PM-CARES Fund, and will be matching all contributions with a corporate contribution,” it added.

The Indian Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown from March 25, to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the latest updates from the Health Ministry, the number of cases from COVID-19 has climbed to 12,380 and death toll rises to 414 in the country.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Health #India #L'Oreal

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.