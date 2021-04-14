Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra from today: Here are all your questions answered

As Maharashtra battles with the new COVID-19 wave, the state government on April 13 announced a 15-day-long 'Break the Chain' restrictions entailing stricter curbs on public activities.

Amid wide speculations of a lockdown, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect at 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1. All non-essential services will remain barred during the period.

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

Here are the answers to some key questions on Maharashtra's new COVID-19 guidelines

What restrictions have been imposed?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, has been imposed in the state. This means that no more than five persons can move together or gather in public places.

Read | Maharashtra to tighten COVID restrictions post 8 pm from April 14; bus, locals-only for essential workers: Uddhav Thackeray

All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services.

Additionally, no individual will be allowed to move in public places without a valid reason.

What comes under the essential services category?

Besides hospitals and medicals, a range of other essential services will remain out of the purview of the curfew. These include services such as vaccination, oxygen production, home delivery of food, operation of e-commerce firms, all banking and financial services, RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will remain operational.

Work at construction sites with residential facilities and industrial activities, where accommodation or transportation of personnel is available, will remain unaffected.

Read | New COVID guidelines issued for Maharashtra; check out what's allowed, what's not

Petrol pumps, petroleum-related products, cargo services, data centres/cloud service providers/IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services, government and private security services, vegetable and fruit shops also come under essential services.

Will malls and markets remain open?

No. Only shops dealing with essential products will be allowed to remain open.

Is public transport open?

Public transport will remain fully functional. However, those will be available for people working in essential services. Besides, restrictions have been imposed on the number of passengers allowed.

Auto: Rickshaw Driver + Two passengers only

Taxi (4 wheelers): Driver + 50 percent vehicle capacity as per RTO

Bus: Full seating occupancy as per RTO passing.

Can we travel via private vehicle?

Private vehicles can ply only for emergency or essential services. Any violation will invite a penalty of Rs 1,000.

Will weekend lockdown continue?

Yes. The fresh curbs build on the existing weekend and night curfews in the state.

Will restaurants remain open?

All restaurants will remain open. However, dine-in has been prohibited and people can opt for take away or home delivery services.

What about street food vendors?

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate, buyers can not consume food on the street, and only take away will be available.

Will private offices remain open?

CM has directed that all private offices, barring those exempted, to remain shut and people in such establishments can continue to work from home.

However, cooperative, PSU and private banks, BSE and NSE, electric supply-related companies, telecom service providers, insurance/mediclaim companies, and pharmaceutical firms’ offices needed for management of production and distribution will be allowed to remain open.

Similarly, government offices will function at 50 percent capacity except those required for COVID-19 response wherein they will work at 100 percent strength as per the decision of the HOD of the department/office.

Will salons, spas and swimming pools remain open?

Schools, colleges, private coaching classes, salons, spas, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain close during the curfew period.

What about Maharashtra’s entertainment industry?

Shooting for films, serials and advertisements will be halted in the state as part of the fresh guidelines to curb coronavirus cases.

Are wedding and other functions allowed?

Wedding functions have been allowed. However, the attendees must be capped at 25. For the funeral, no more than 20 people will be allowed. For political rallies ahead of elections, not more than 200 people can attend an event or 50 percent of the seating capacity of the hall.

The state has announced a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1.