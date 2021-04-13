New guidelines issued for Maharashtra amid spike in COVID-19 cases; check out what's allowed, what's not

(Representative Image)

In view of the surge in new COVID-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state on April 13 at 8.30 pm and announced new guidelines for Maharashtra.

The new norms will be implemented in the state starting 8 pm on April 14, an official order of the Maharashtra government said.



1) No one will be allowed to venture out without valid reason.



2) Establishments and public places to remain shut for the next 15 days

3) Section 144 banning large gatherings will be imposed across the state from April 14.

4) Restaurants in the state will remain closed for the next 15 days and only home delivery of food will be allowed during this period.

5) Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes to be closed

6) Shooting for films, serial,ads to be closed. All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm, 14th Apr till 7am.

7) All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7am on 1st May,

What's allowed:

1) Public transport like local trains, busses, taxis etc permitted to run but they can only be used for essential workers and in emergency and essential activities for general public.

2) Petrol pumps

3) All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

4) Construction work permitted to continue

5) Transport of good

6) Export-Import services

7) E-commerce (only for supply of essential goods and services)

8) Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities

9) Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries

10) Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops

Besides, the government's official order also said that the decision will be taken on whether domestic helps, drivers and attendants can be included in the essential service category "depending on local conditions".

Earlier, last week during an all-party meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at the imposition of an extended lockdown in the state to curb the surge in cases.