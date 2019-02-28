App
Feb 28, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; India retaliates

Live updates of developments after IAF struck JeM's terror camp in Balakot on Feb 26. MEA has confirmed that 1 IAF pilot is missing in action

highlights

  • Feb 28, 08:18 AM (IST)

    Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6.00 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district.

    Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at around 7.00 am, according to reports.

  • Feb 28, 08:10 AM (IST)

    Pakistani airspace remains closed for domestic and international commercial flights.

  • Feb 28, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Pakistan must abide by UNSC commitments to deny terrorists safe haven, block access to funds: US

    The US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.

    This US statement came after India yesterday handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Pulwama terror as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.

    “Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” a State Department spokesperson said. (PTI)

  • Feb 28, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control overnight have been reported.

  • Feb 27, 10:57 PM (IST)

    Iran urges restraint to Pakistan, urges to mediate, reports News18 

  • Feb 27, 10:47 PM (IST)

  • Feb 27, 10:14 PM (IST)

    Let the country speak in one voice: Arun Jaitley 

    "The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India’s Anti- Terror preemptive strike to defend its Sovereignty," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

    "The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations," Jaitley said in a tweet. "My appeal to India’s opposition - 'Let the country speak in one voice'. Please introspect - 'Your ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case'”, Jaitley added. 

  • Feb 27, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Prakash Javadekar criticises Opposition statement 

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Opposition's joint statement and said that BJP condemns the statement. "This shows country is divided... Pakistan is happy about it," Javadekar said. 

  • Feb 27, 09:24 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 09:19 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 08:55 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Shopian, identified, reports News 18

  • Feb 27, 08:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Pakistan’s foreign office also summoned India’s acting high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned what it called ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’ by the Indian forces, The Wire reported.

  • Feb 27, 08:41 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Reports streaming in about ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LoC in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati Sectors, Rajouri, J&K. At 7pm, Pakistan reportedly initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati Sectors.

  • Feb 27, 08:18 PM (IST)

    DMRC issues security alert

    Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement saying, "As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in enitre DMRC netwok from 6PM onwards today."

  • Feb 27, 08:16 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 08:15 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: Some reports from Line Of Control suggest that Indian forces are firing and shelling at Nakyal sector, Lanjot, Dhari, Sandhara areas.

  • Feb 27, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to India, reports Reuters. Canada's largest carrier canceled one flight to India from Vancouver and another flight en route to Delhi has turned back to Toronto.

  • Feb 27, 08:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Rajnath Singh says Pakistan is trying to defame India after air strikes on the JeM terror camp.

  • Feb 27, 07:45 PM (IST)

    Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal says that he is yet to receive instructions on change in the running schedule of Samjhauta Express, reports News18. "We shall follow any directions received in this regard," Goyal said. 

  • Feb 27, 07:24 PM (IST)

    UK PM Theresa May: We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals.

  • Feb 27, 07:24 PM (IST)
  • Feb 27, 07:21 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty & territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

  • Feb 27, 07:10 PM (IST)

  • Feb 27, 07:06 PM (IST)

    Ministry of External Affairs: India has handed over a dossier to Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

  • Feb 27, 07:04 PM (IST)

    Statement by France: Military operations were conducted this morning at the Indo-Pakistan border. France is concerned about the deterioration of the situation. It calls on Pakistan and India for de-escalation.

  • Feb 27, 07:02 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sector of Poonch.

  • Feb 27, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang: We hope both sides can keep in mind the regional peace and stability and remains restrained. We hope they can enhance their dialogue so as to maintain the fundamental interests and regional peace and stability and avoid taking any actions that may further deteriorate the situation.

  • Feb 27, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India

    The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.

    This is in contrast to the India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019. It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India.

    It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

    India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.

    Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.

