LIVE: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch; India retaliates

Live now
Feb 28, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Pakistan violates ceasefire; India retaliates
DMRC issues security alert
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
Opposition salutes IAF, slams BJP for politicising sacrifices made by soldiers
Airspace north of Delhi vacated, 9 airports closed
PM Modi chairs security meet
IAF denies Pakistan's claim
No confirmation of IAF pilot being arrested
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
IAF, BSF at highest level of alert
Pakistan suspends commercial flights from at least 5 airports
Market reacts
Pakistan claims it shot down 2 IAF jets
Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot airports on high alert; commercial flights on hold
Pakistan jets violate Indian air space in J&K's Rajouri district
Pakistani foreign minister says he won’t attend OIC meet as Sushma Swaraj will be there
US urges Pakistan to take action against 'terrorist groups'
It was non-military operation; we don't want to escalate this issue: Sushma Swaraj
Indian Army destroys 5 Pakistani posts in retaliation along LoC
Will support security forces in endeavour to end terrorism: Congress after all-party meeting
Punjab on high alert, CM Capt Amarinder Singh to tour border areas tomorrow
The Indian govt acted resolutely, firmly: Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao
Over 300 terrorists eliminated in IAF's covert operation today: Sources
All-party meet at 5.00 pm today
PM Modi has briefed President Kovind and VP Naidu
We will give a befitting reply: Pak foreign minister
Attacked terror camp was headed by JeM chief's brother-in-law: Foreign Secy
JeM was planning more suicide attack in various parts of India: Foreign Secy
Market analysts have applauded the actions by Indian Air Force and at the same time advised investors to remain cautious and buy quality stocks for long term.
Read the full story: Fear hits D-Street on airstrike across LoC; analyst take on what to do now
PM Modi attends event at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Foreign Secretary to hold press briefing at 11.30 am
PM Modi's high-level security meet on
Pakistan Foreign Minister summons emergency meet
Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror camps destroyed: Report
PM Modi briefed by NSA Ajit Doval
Participating jets return safely
200-300 casualties on the Pakistani side: Report
12 IAF jets participated in operation: Report
1,000 kg bombs dropped on terror camps: Report
Markets react
Mirage 2000 IAF jets struck major terrorist camp: ANI report
Pakistan violated ceasefire at 6.00 am today in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district.
Indian Army retaliated effectively. Firing stopped at around 7.00 am, according to reports.
Pakistani airspace remains closed for domestic and international commercial flights.
Pakistan must abide by UNSC commitments to deny terrorists safe haven, block access to funds: US
The US has asked Pakistan to abide by its UN Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds.
This US statement came after India yesterday handed over to Pakistan a dossier on specific details of involvement of the Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) in the Pulwama terror as also the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in that country.
“Cross-border terrorism, such as the recent attack on India's CRPF on February 14, poses a grave threat to the security of the region. We reiterate our call for Pakistan to abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and block their access to funds,” a State Department spokesperson said. (PTI)
Ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control overnight have been reported.
Iran urges restraint to Pakistan, urges to mediate, reports News18
Let the country speak in one voice: Arun Jaitley
"The Cross Border terror attack in Pulwama was a reality. The Balakot Operation was India’s Anti- Terror preemptive strike to defend its Sovereignty," says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
"The whole nation has spoken in one voice. Why, then is India’s opposition alleging that the Government is politicising our Anti-Terror Operations," Jaitley said in a tweet. "My appeal to India’s opposition - 'Let the country speak in one voice'. Please introspect - 'Your ill advised statement is being used by Pakistan to bolster its case'”, Jaitley added.
India builds bunkers to protect families along Pakistan border
The new shelters, which were planned before this week's spike in tensions, are supposed to reduce that fear and prevent people from having to flee when the shelling begins.
Prakash Javadekar criticises Opposition statement
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar criticised Opposition's joint statement and said that BJP condemns the statement. "This shows country is divided... Pakistan is happy about it," Javadekar said.
Indo-Pak Conflict | How Geneva Conventions can be invoked to bring our IAF pilot back
The Geneva Conventions are a series of treaties concluded in Geneva between 1864 and 1949 for the purpose of ameliorating effects of war on soldiers and civilians
BREAKING: Two Jaish terrorists killed in Shopian, identified, reports News 18
JUST IN: Pakistan’s foreign office also summoned India’s acting high commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned what it called ‘unprovoked ceasefire violations’ by the Indian forces, The Wire reported.
BREAKING: Reports streaming in about ceasefire violation by Pakistan at LoC in Mendhar, Krishna Ghati Sectors, Rajouri, J&K. At 7pm, Pakistan reportedly initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati Sectors.
DMRC issues security alert
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement saying, "As advised by security agencies, Red Alert has been imposed in enitre DMRC netwok from 6PM onwards today."
BREAKING: Some reports from Line Of Control suggest that Indian forces are firing and shelling at Nakyal sector, Lanjot, Dhari, Sandhara areas.
Air Canada temporarily suspends flights to India, reports Reuters. Canada's largest carrier canceled one flight to India from Vancouver and another flight en route to Delhi has turned back to Toronto.
JUST IN: Rajnath Singh says Pakistan is trying to defame India after air strikes on the JeM terror camp.
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal says that he is yet to receive instructions on change in the running schedule of Samjhauta Express, reports News18. "We shall follow any directions received in this regard," Goyal said.
UK PM Theresa May: We are working closely with international partners including through the UN Security Council to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals.
Ministry of External Affairs: It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty & territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.
Ministry of External Affairs: It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty & territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.
Ministry of External Affairs: India has handed over a dossier to Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
Statement by France: Military operations were conducted this morning at the Indo-Pakistan border. France is concerned about the deterioration of the situation. It calls on Pakistan and India for de-escalation.
JUST IN: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Krishna Ghati and Mendhar sector of Poonch.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang: We hope both sides can keep in mind the regional peace and stability and remains restrained. We hope they can enhance their dialogue so as to maintain the fundamental interests and regional peace and stability and avoid taking any actions that may further deteriorate the situation.
Pakistan demarched on the act of aggression against India
The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned this afternoon by MEA to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India earlier today, including by violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force and targeting of Indian military posts.
This is in contrast to the India’s non-military anti-terror pre-emptive strike at a JeM terrorist camp in Balakot on 26 February 2019. It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling its international obligation and bilateral commitment to take credible action against terrorist entities and individuals operating from its soil, Pakistan has acted with aggression against India.
It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.
India also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.
Regret was expressed at continuing denial by Pakistan’s political and military leadership at the presence of terrorist infrastructure in territories under its control. A dossier was handed over to Pakistan side with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan. It was conveyed that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control.