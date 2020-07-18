Life is much more than board results, says IAS officer who secured 24 marks in Class 12 Chemistry exam

It's exam result season in India, with various boards releasing results of Classes 10 and 12, leaving students under immense pressure as they correlate their marks with their career. However, “life is much more than board results”, said an IAS officer.

Nitin Sangwan, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, posted a picture of his Class 12 mark sheet, showing how he barely passed in Chemistry.

“In my 12th exams, I got 24 marks in Chemistry - just 1 mark above passing marks. But that didn't decide what I wanted from my life,” the officer said in his tweet.

He further asked students to not get bogged down with the burden of marks.

“Life is much more than board results. Let results be an opportunity for introspection and not for criticism,” Sangwan added.



— Nitin Sangwan, IAS (@nitinsangwan) July 13, 2020

His marksheet showed that he had gotten just 24 marks in theory and 26 marks in the practical exam of Chemistry in Class 12.

His tweet went viral with people commenting and sharing it across Twitter.

Reacting on his tweet, Bhisham Singh, an IPS officer, said, “Exactly! Concepts and clarity of thoughts are much more important for success in life. I got only 59.2 percent marks in 12th class with Science and Maths in UP Board.”



Exactly! Concepts & clarity of thoughts are much more important for success in life. I got only 59.2% Marks in 12th class with Science & Maths in UP Board https://t.co/iUQEOX16gE — Bhisham Singh IPS (@BhishamSinghIPS) July 15, 2020





English did same for me. Still struggling ;-)

— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2020

Another user Parveen Kaswan, who is said to be in the Indian Forest Service, said, “English did same for me.”

As the tweet received widespread appreciation, Sangwan said he was glad that the message had reached so many parents and he hoped that it will make the life of students who were not lucky enough to score high a little easy.