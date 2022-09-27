Live News Updates: Ashok Gehlot being ruled out of Congress Prez elections; Kumari Selja & KC Venugopal front-runners, says report

September 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot being ruled out; Selja, KC Venugopal Front-runners for Congress Presidential Post, says report

- Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be KC Venugopal, IANS reported quoting sources.

- However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn’t want to become the party president and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

- The escalating drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. (News18)