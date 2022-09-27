English
    September 27, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

    Live News Updates: Ashok Gehlot being ruled out of Congress Prez elections; Kumari Selja & KC Venugopal front-runners, says report

    Business and Political Live Updates: Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be KC Venugopal,

    Get real-time updates on all the breaking news, and top headlines from the world of business and politics of India and globe.
    • September 27, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Ashok Gehlot being ruled out; Selja, KC Venugopal Front-runners for Congress Presidential Post, says report

      - Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post and it is likely that Kumari Selja could be considered for the top post while Rahul Gandhi’s choice is said to be KC Venugopal, IANS reported quoting sources.

      - However, no final decision has been made yet and Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath who met Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he doesn’t want to become the party president and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh. 

      - The escalating drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender. (News18)

    • September 27, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Rajasthan Political Crisis

      - Congress sources said that Ashok Gehlot is being ruled out from the Congress’ president post. (IANS)

    • September 27, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

      PM Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

      - Modi to further attend the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe today.

      PM Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. - Modi to further attend the State funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe today.
    • September 27, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      S Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, discusses commercial ties

      - US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday met External Affairs S Jaishankar during which they discussed the bilateral commercial relationship and recently formed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework or IPEF. Raimondo welcomed India's participation in the IPEF and Jaishankar's views on IPEF going forward, according to a US readout of the meeting here.

      - During the meeting, Raimondo emphasised the need for an ambitious and high-standard outcome, supported by concrete benefits, in order to deliver to all IPEF members, and looks forward to working closely with India in the discussions ahead. Raimondo also confirmed the recent appointment of CEOs to the US Section of the US-India CEO Forum (CEO Forum).

      - The two leaders agreed that both the CEO Forum and the US-India Commercial Dialogue are key opportunities to strengthen the US-India commercial relationship and to advance progress on issues relevant to both the economies. (CNBC TV18)

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati arrested in extortion case, to be produced before court today

      - Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Riyaz Bhati from the Andheri area in connection with an extortion case, said Mumbai Crime Branch.

      - Bhati will be produced before a court on Tuesday against whom a case of extortion and threatening to kill is registered. (ANI)

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today

      - 4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today.

      - "Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district," says Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam.

      - Earlier, Assam police arrested 11 leaders of workers of PFI from various parts of the state& one from Delhi. (ANI)

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      SC directs Agra development authority to remove business activities within 500mts from Taj Mahal

      - The Supreme Court has directed the Agra Development Authority to remove all business activities within 500 metres from the boundary/peripheral wall of the Taj Mahal. (IANS)

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Bharat Jodo Yatra

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      Japan prepares to bid farewell to slain Shinzo Abe with controversial state funeral


       
      - Japan will honour on Tuesday its assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a polarising figure who dominated modern-day politics as its longest-serving leader, with a rare state funeral that has become nearly as divisive as he was.

      - Abe's killing at a July 8 campaign rally set off a flood of revelations about ties between lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) he once ran and the Unification Church, which critics call a cult, sparking a backlash against current premier Fumio Kishida.

      - With his support ratings dragged to their lowest ever by the controversy, Kishida has apologised and vowed to cut party ties to the church. Read more here.

    • September 27, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Kamal Nath says not interested in becoming Congress President, AICC observers to submit report to Sonia Gandhi today

      - Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said that he doesn't want to become the party President and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

      - "I want to remain in MP," Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told IANS. 

      - Upset over an open rebellion in Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post. 

    • September 27, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and latest headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates!

