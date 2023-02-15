Live News Highlights: PM Modi speaks to his Spanish counterpart; discussed ways to further strengthen ties

Live News Updates: Sanchez tweeted that he reiterated Spain's support for India's presidency of G20. Modi responded, "Glad to speak with Prime Minister of Spain @sanchezcastejon. We discussed ways to further strengthen our growing bilateral relationship. Look forward to continuing our close cooperation as part of India's G20 Presidency." The Spanish leader said they had a fruitful conversation.
President Joe Biden and his team are considering him giving a speech soon to address issues around the high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects shot down by US military planes, a source familiar with discussions said.The idea is for Biden to give the speech before departing early next week on a trip to Poland, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais claims "lack of vision" stunted state’s growth despite Chief Minister Hemant Soren being a good leader, and that he deliberately did not take further steps on ECI missive on office-of-profit row to not obstruct development
India beat West Indies by six wickets to notch up their second consecutive win in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. India chased down the target of 119 with 11 balls to spare with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 44 not out off 32 balls.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma contributed 33 and 28 respectively as India reached 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs.
Govt order said that P. B. N. Prasad, Joint Drug Controller, will take over the responsibilities of the Drug Controller of (India) from tomorrow till 28.02.2023 (date of his superannuation) or until further orders, whichever is earlier.No more extension to incumbent VG Somani.Rajeev Raghuvanshi's name was also suggested earlier by UPSC panel, but that has been ignored for now.
Nepal and India have discussed the possibility of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" visiting New Delhi on his first foreign trip after assuming power in December last year, according to a media report on Wednesday. Prachanda discussed his intention to visit India during his meeting with Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday, officials said.
Telecom operators, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday made a strong pitch for regulation of communication OTT players at a meeting with TRAI chief, according to sources. Sources said that TRAI at the meeting also sounded out telcos about the upcoming review of Quality of Service (QoS) norms and regulations around pesky calls (Unsolicited Commercial Communication).
- The pilot of a Yeti Airlines plane which crashed in Nepal killing 71 people said before the crash there was no power from the aircraft's engines, a preliminary investigation report said on Wednesday.
- The plane crashed just before landing in the tourist city of Pokhra on Jan. 15 in one of Nepal's worst airplane accidents in 30 years.
- There were 72 passengers on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal's Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals.
- Rescuers recovered 71 bodies, with one unaccounted person presumed to be dead.
- At least 33 people died Wednesday when a bus transporting migrants bound for the United States crashed with a minibus in Panama, an official in the Central American country said.
- Updating the death toll from 15, Panama's national director of migration Samira Gozaine told the Telemetro broadcaster that "for now, we have information of 33 people dead."President Laurentino Cortizo earlier announced that 15 people had lost their lives in the early-morning crash in Gualaca, Chiriqui.
Sebi on Wednesday introduced the issue summary document for filing papers pertaining to IPO and for further issue of securities in XBRL format, a move that will help provide data to stakeholders in a structured manner. This is part of the capital markets regulator's effort to make available relevant information at the stock exchanges and depositories in a structured manner.The rollout of the Issue Summary Document (ISD) will be done in a phased manner starting March 1, the ?>\]?Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
India's edible oil imports rose 33 per cent in January to 16.61 lakh tonnes, the highest since September 2021, driven by higher imports of sunflower oil, according to industry body SEA. Import of vegetable oils (edible and non-edible oils) in January rose 31 per cent to 16,61,750 tonnes from 12,70,728 tonnes in the same month last year.
Electing to bat, West Indies posted 118 for 6 in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match against India here on Wednesday. Opener Stafanie Taylor top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Shemaine Campbelle contributed 30.