Latest News Updates Live: Nationwide mock drill to review preparedness for COVID management to continue today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers today as ECI grants national party status to AAP
The two-day exercise began yesterday to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure in view of rising COVID cases. During the mock drill, resources available in hospitals, including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19, are being assessed.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of the hospital with regard to the handling of Covid patients.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and CM Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers today as ECI grants national party status to AAP
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot will observe a Vat today calling for 'action on corruption' during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led government
Punjab Vigilance Department issues notice to former CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi to appear before it tomorrow for questioning in a disproportionate assets case
Maharashtra government is set to establish a centralised postal centre in the state secretariat Mantralaya to streamline the system of letters and other documents for each department, a senior official said.
This initiative will aid speedy handling of complaints and grievances, State Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Sounik told reporters on Monday.
The department-wise centres will scan letters and send them to the authorities concerned online for speedy decisions, which in turn will help the state's functioning to move towards a paperless system, she added.
(Inputs from PTI)
Amidst the rising COVID cases in the country, all government and private hospitals will continue nationwide mock drills to review the preparedness of COVID management today.
The two-day exercise began yesterday to ensure the readiness of hospital infrastructure in view of rising COVID cases. During the mock drill, resources available in hospitals, including drugs, ICU beds and medical oxygen for the containment and management of Covid-19, are being assessed.
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi yesterday to oversee the mock drill and preparedness of the hospital with regard to the handling of Covid patients.
On Monday, the Election Commission granted national party status to Aam Aadmi Party and withdrew the tag from Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).
This order has not gone well with the TMC party as it is exploring legal options to challenge the decision of the Election Commission, a source told PTI.
"The party is exploring legal options to challenge this decision by EC," a TMC source told PTI. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has not issued any official reaction yet.
Rallying more than 80% since the start of the year, Bitcoin now have notched above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022.
Bitcoin’s rally has gained strength over the past month following the collapse of three US banks. However, Bitcoin is still down more than 50% from its all-time high in November 2021.
South Korea's antitrust regulator - Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) - has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 42.1 billion won ($31.88 million) for blocking the release of mobile video games on a competitor's platform.
According to KFTC, Google bolstered its market dominance, and hurt the local app market One Store's revenue and value as a platform, by requiring video game makers to exclusively release their titles on Google Play in exchange for providing in-app exposure between June 2016 and April 2018.
To ensure fair markets, KFTC has moved against the US tech giant.
However, this is not the first time Google has faced fines in South Korea - Google was fined more than 200 billion won by the KFTC for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system.
(inputs from Reuters)
Japan, the United States and South Korea will hold trilateral defence talks on Friday, April 14, in Washington to discuss regional issues including North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The three countries last week expressed deep concern over North Korea's "malicious" cyber activities to support its weapons programmes in a joint statement issued in Seoul.
(from Reuters)
"India is committed to preventing the illegal transfer of conventional weapons and has established a strong legal and regulatory system to implement global non-proliferation measures," says Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to UN at UNSC Open Debate.
(from ANI)
President Biden signed a bill Monday ending the COVID-19 national emergency more than three years after it went into effect.
Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, issued the proclamation in March 2020 to temporarily expand the executive branch’s power to steer funds to battle the virus. A senior official in the White House told AFP that the use of Title 42 "is expected to expire on May 11th."
From today, April 11 to April 13, Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be on his official visit to France and Italy. He will co-chair the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France Friendship, on April 11, 2023.
Goyal is also scheduled to meet with French business leaders across various sectors and will attend a CEOs roundtable. The roundtable will be followed by an event that will showcase India’s cultural heritage and is expected to witness the participation of over 600 dignitaries from the French government, the Indian Business Diaspora in France, and members of the French business community. Goyal will later travel to Rome where he will meet Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.