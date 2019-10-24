Khamgaon Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Khamgaon Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Khamgaon is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Buldhana district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 74.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 72.53% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Akash Pandurang Fundkar won this seat by a margin of 7061 votes, which was 3.59% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 196877 votes.