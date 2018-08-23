Kerala floods LIVE: Rescue operations end, threat of water-borne diseases looms

Live now
highlights
Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report
Kerala mulling 10 percent cess on GST, introduction of special lottery
Insurance claims likely to be upwards of Rs 1,000 cr
Ayyappa devotees asked not to go to Sabarimala shrine
Kerala seeks Rs 2,600 cr special package from the Centre
FinMin to exempt relief goods for Kerala from customs duty/IGST
357 lives lost, losses to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore: Kerala CM
SC judges to contribute to Kerala flood relief fund: CJI
Jharkhand CM appeals to people to help flood victims of Kerala
As Kerala continues to battle floods, here's how you can contribute to relief efforts
Statement issued from National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC):
Operation Madad scaled up to expedite rescue and relief work in Kerala
BJP members from Maharashtra to donate from their salaries towards Kerala Floods relief
Karnataka Congress unit sets up 3 teams to assess flood situation
ICICI Bank contributes Rs 10 crore towards Kerala flood relief
Army joins rescue operations in Karnataka's rain-hit Kodagu district
Meanwhile, there is a flood alert in Theni, Madurai; 8,410 people in relief camps
Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala
Heavy rains and overflowing rivers in some districts of Karnataka
AI, AI Express to operate Kochi flights from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode
Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims in flood-hit Kerala
Supreme Court says it is not an expert to issue directions on the crisis
868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala: Home Ministry
Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala
Train services in Kerala stopped till 4 pm tomorrow
Kochi Metro resumes operations
35 NDRF teams sent as ops scaled up
Death toll rises to 67 with rain fury claiming 25 lives today. 11 deaths were reported from Malappuram.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sent an email to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K.Palanisamy requesting to reduce the Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft. Vijayan complained that the Tamil Nadu engineers were not cooperating. (Indian Express)
Many trains cancelled or diverted
Water level at Idukki reservoir touches 2,398 ft
Relief operations are underway
Operations on Kochi airport suspended till Saturday, 2 PM
Centre, neighbouring states offer financial assistance and aid
Heavy rains in Kerala: Death toll reaches 40 as torrential rains continue
READ | Tyre companies may face short-term impact on rubber shortage
4-yr-old donates piggy bank savings to Kerala relief fund
A four-year-old girl from South Kolkata today donated her piggy bank savings to the Kerala relief fund set up by the CPI(M).
Aparajita Saha, a resident of Jadavpur, had saved around Rs 14,800 from the gifts she had received during her birthday to buy a CD player to rehearse for her dance classes. (PTI)
Men’s cricket team planning to donate match fees for Kerala flood victims
In a novel gesture, the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will donate their entire match fees earned for the Third Test for the Kerala flood victims. While the amount is yet to be ascertained, it could be in the region of Rs 2 crore or more.
India not to accept assistance from foreign govts for Kerala flood relief
India made it clear that it will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts.
A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh). (PTI)
Alphons sleeps in Kerala relief camp, trolled for posting picture
Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, today became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state. (PTI)
Podcast | How to go about insurance claims after floods
Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report
According to a report by Care Ratings, the rain-battered state's GDP is expected to fall to 6.5-7 per cent from the budgeted 7.6 per cent this fiscal year.
Though industry contributes only 26 per cent of the state GDP, as 66 per cent come from services. Out of which, only tourism and hospitality contribute 40 per cent of the state's GDP.
Click here to read full report
Kerala CM says warning issued before opening Mullaperiyar Dam
"On July 30 water levels were below orange alert. Till August 7, water was receding. On August 8, heavy rain started and water levels began to increase. On August 15, the Mullaperiyar Dam was opened. Nobody could've foreseen this but still warnings were given and evacuations were done," says Pinarayi Vijayan.
Kerala govt to organize farewell for defence forces
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says the government has decided to organize a farewell on August 26 to express its gratitude to the defence personnel who helped in relief and rescue operations in the state.
Kerala Health Secy says rescue operations complete
Kerala Health Secretary briefed the media saying rescue efforts have been completed, and that all citizens have been moved to safety. In the recently concluded review meeting with chied ministry Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) is no longer necessary. However, he conceded that there was a threat of water-borne disease even after flood water recedes.
Dam shutters opened without alerts, Congress leader Chennithala demands probe
Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that shutters of various dams in the rain-ravaged state were opened without proper alerts. He also demanded a judicial probe into the allegations. The flooding which claimed several lives in the state was a "man-made disaster", he said, adding all the dams were opened without any prior warning and it led to a huge crisis.
Mosque offers shelter to Hindus in rain-hit Kerala
Amid the distress triggered by the floods, a mosque in northern Malappuram, one of the worst-hit districts, has offered shelter to 17 displaced Hindu families, including women, children and the elderly.
The Juma Masjid, located at Akampadam in Chaliyar village, has virtually turned a relief camp since the second spell of rains started to devastate the northern districts on August 8.
Former Kerala CM Ommen Chandy says Centre's financial aid package 'disappointing' in letter to PM Modi
"Unfortunately, I am sorry to say that the financial assistance announced by the Government of India is quite disappointing as far the magnitude of the crisis is concerned," Chandy wrote. He also said it was unfortunate that the Centre is allegedly refusing assistance from the UAE.