Aug 23, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kerala floods LIVE: Rescue operations end, threat of water-borne diseases looms

Over one million people are now sheltered in 3,274 relief camps in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday, even as rains that killed 373 people, have finally abated.

highlights

  • Aug 23, 12:37 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 12:11 PM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:55 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:51 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:48 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 11:45 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:57 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:52 AM (IST)

    4-yr-old donates piggy bank savings to Kerala relief fund

    A four-year-old girl from South Kolkata today donated her piggy bank savings to the Kerala relief fund set up by the CPI(M).

    Aparajita Saha, a resident of Jadavpur, had saved around Rs 14,800 from the gifts she had received during her birthday to buy a CD player to rehearse for her dance classes. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Men’s cricket team planning to donate match fees for Kerala flood victims

    In a novel gesture, the Indian cricket team in all likelihood will donate their entire match fees earned for the Third Test for the Kerala flood victims. While the amount is yet to be ascertained, it could be in the region of Rs 2 crore or more.

  • Aug 23, 10:26 AM (IST)

    India not to accept assistance from foreign govts for Kerala flood relief

    India made it clear that it will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy.

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts.    

    A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of USD 50,000 (Rs 35 lakh). (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 10:23 AM (IST)

    Alphons sleeps in Kerala relief camp, trolled for posting picture

    Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam, who has been regularly sharing details about the devastating floods in Kerala on social media, today became a butt of jokes after posting pictures of himself sleeping at a relief camp in the southern state. (PTI)

  • Aug 23, 10:22 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:20 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:10 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 10:07 AM (IST)

    Podcast | How to go about insurance claims after floods

  • Aug 23, 10:05 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 09:41 AM (IST)

  • Aug 23, 09:29 AM (IST)

    Kerala GDP growth could fall by 1% due to floods: Report

    According to a report by Care Ratings, the rain-battered state's GDP is expected to fall to 6.5-7 per cent from the budgeted 7.6 per cent this fiscal year.

    Though industry contributes only 26 per cent of the state GDP, as 66 per cent come from services. Out of which, only tourism and hospitality contribute 40 per cent of the state's GDP.

    Click here to read full report

  • Aug 23, 09:12 AM (IST)
  • Aug 23, 09:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 08:46 PM (IST)

    Kerala CM says warning issued before opening Mullaperiyar Dam

    "On July 30 water levels were below orange alert. Till August 7, water was receding. On August 8, heavy rain started and water levels began to increase. On August 15, the Mullaperiyar Dam was opened. Nobody could've foreseen this but still warnings were given and evacuations were done," says Pinarayi Vijayan. 

  • Aug 22, 07:31 PM (IST)

    Kerala govt to organize farewell for defence forces

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says the government has decided to organize a farewell on August 26 to express its gratitude to the defence personnel who helped in relief and rescue operations in the state.

  • Aug 22, 07:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 22, 06:50 PM (IST)

    Kerala Health Secy says rescue operations complete

    Kerala Health Secretary briefed the media saying rescue efforts have been completed, and that all citizens have been moved to safety. In the recently concluded review meeting with chied ministry Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the assistance of the World Health Organization (WHO) is no longer necessary. However, he conceded that there was a threat of water-borne disease even after flood water recedes. 

  • Aug 22, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Dam shutters opened without alerts, Congress leader Chennithala demands probe
    Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala alleged that shutters of various dams in the rain-ravaged state were opened without proper alerts. He also demanded a judicial probe into the allegations.    The flooding which claimed several lives in the state was a "man-made disaster", he said, adding all the dams were opened without any prior warning and it led to a huge crisis.

  • Aug 22, 06:20 PM (IST)

    Mosque offers shelter to Hindus in rain-hit Kerala

    Amid the distress triggered by the floods, a mosque in northern Malappuram, one of the worst-hit districts, has offered shelter to 17 displaced Hindu families, including women, children and the elderly.

    The Juma Masjid, located at Akampadam in Chaliyar village, has virtually turned a relief camp since the second spell of rains started to devastate the northern districts on August 8.
     

  • Aug 22, 05:59 PM (IST)

    Former Kerala CM Ommen Chandy says Centre's financial aid package 'disappointing' in letter to PM Modi

    "Unfortunately, I am sorry to say that the financial assistance announced by the Government of India is quite disappointing as far the magnitude of the crisis is concerned," Chandy wrote. He also said it was unfortunate that the Centre is allegedly refusing assistance from the UAE. 

  • Aug 22, 05:58 PM (IST)

  • Aug 22, 05:58 PM (IST)

