    Kandla-Mumbai SpiceJet flight makes 'priority landing' after windshield's outer pane on co-pilot side cracks

    All passengers and crew members are safe, an airline spokesperson said, after the flight landed in Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 05, 2022 / 06:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    A flight operated by private carrier SpiceJet made a priority landing in Mumbai after the windshield's outer pane on the co-pilot's side cracked, reports said on July 5.

    The flight, SG-3324, had taken off from Gujarat's Kandla and was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 2:50 pm.

    All passengers and crew members landed safely, a SpiceJet spokesperson was reported as saying.

    "On 5th July, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG 3324 (Kandla - Mumbai). During cruise at FL230, P2 side windshield outer pane cracked. Pressurisation was observed to be normal. The aircraft landed safely in Mumbai," news agency ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

    According to NDTV, the flight made a "priority landing" following the incident mid-air. An official confirmation was, however, awaited.

    The incident was reported hours after a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight, which had taken off from New Delhi, was diverted to Pakistan's Karachi due to a technical fault. Over 150 passengers, who were onboard the flight, were reported to be safe.

    "On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi - Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked," ANI had quoted an airline spokesperson as saying.

    On July 2, another mid-air incident involving a SpiceJet plane was reported, as the Jabalpur-bound flight had to return to Delhi after crew members noticed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.

    "On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur). While passing 5000ft, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The pilots decided to return back to Delhi," the airline had tweeted.
    Tags: #aviation #flights #Kandla #mumbai #SpiceJet
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 06:07 pm
