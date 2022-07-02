English
    SpiceJet's Delhi-Jabalpur flight returns after crew notices smoke in cabin mid-air

    This is fifth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in two weeks. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all the five incidents.

    PTI
    July 02, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
    SpiceJet flight | Representative image

    SpiceJet flight | Representative image


    SpiceJet said its flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi on Saturday after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at around 5,000-feet altitude.


    This is fifth such incident on SpiceJet aircraft in two weeks. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating all the five incidents.


    On June 19, an engine on SpiceJet’s Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after taking off from the Patna airport and the plane made an emergency landing minutes later.


    The engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit. In another incident on June 19, a flight for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi due to cabin pressurisation issues.


    Fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing the them to abandon their journeys and return. ”On July 2, 2022, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft was operating SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur),” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement.

    At 5,000 feet, the crew noticed smoke in the cabin, the spokesperson noted. ”The pilots decided to return back to Delhi. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi and passengers were safely disembarked,” the spokesperson said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Directorate General of Civil Aviation #flight #Jabalpur #SpiceJet
    first published: Jul 2, 2022 11:51 am
