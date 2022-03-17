English
    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to visit India from March 19-20

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the summit will be held on Saturday.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

    At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to India from March 19-20.

    He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 06:36 pm
