English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    ISRO looking at space tourism, says Jitendra Singh

    The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre is seeking to promote the participation of the private sector in end-to-end space activities, including space tourism, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Minister has said

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST
    Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File Image)

    Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (File Image)

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is testing human flight capacity at low earth orbit to develop capabilities for space tourism, Union Minister of State for Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

    A low earth orbit is relatively closer to Earth’s surface and is normally at an altitude of less than 1,000 km but could be as low as 160 km above Earth– which is low compared to other orbits, the European Space Agency says on its website. Most commercial airplanes do not fly at altitudes higher than approximately 14 km.

    The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) was also looking to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, the minister said in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on July 21, Day 4 of the monsoon session.

    IN-SPACe was established as a single-window agency, under the Department of Space, to promote, oversee, and approve the private sector's activities in the space domain, including those by young entrepreneurs and students interested in the study of space science.

    According to Singh, the Department of Space (DOS) is now preparing a thorough, integrated space policy that would guide the commercial Indian space industry's operations.

    Close

    Related stories

    On space diplomacy, the minister said ISRO promoted international relations and cooperation with 61 nations in a variety of space-related fields.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IN-SPACE #ISRO #Jitendra Singh #Low Earth Orbit #Space Tourism
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 04:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.