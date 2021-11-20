MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

IRCTC to operate special trains during Christmas, New Year. Here's a list

According to an official release, the bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
November 20, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST

To avoid extra rush during Christmas and New Year 2022, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation will run a number of Special Trains in coordination with Central Railways. The bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021, according to an official release.

The special trains can be booked at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC Website.

Indian Railways' ticketing arm's release said: "For detailed timings of trains, visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App".

The release further stated that "All norms of State & Central Government regarding COVID-19 including social distancing, sanitization, and others should be followed by passengers in the trains and at the Railway stations".

Here are the special trains timings and other details

-Train number 01596: The Madgaon Junction - Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Junctuon at 16:00 hours. every Sunday from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hours on the next day.

-Train number 01595: Panvel - Madgaon Junction Special will leave from Panvel at 06:05 hours every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hours on the same day.

The train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, said the release.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #trains
first published: Nov 20, 2021 09:57 am

