LIVE updates: CBI team leaves P Chidambaram's residence; SC to hear ex-FM's plea today

Here’s a brief timeline of events in the INX Media case:

January 25, 2019: Delhi HC reserved its judgment on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in both the cases.

Aug 1, 2019: ED asked Karti to vacate the Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, a property which the agency had attached earlier.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.

(3/3)