LIVE updates: CBI team leaves P Chidambaram's residence; SC to hear ex-FM's plea today

Aug 21, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
What has happened so far
Chidambaram to seek protection from arrest from SC today
CBI issues notice to Chidambaram asking him to appear 'within two hours'
Congress’ Salman Khurshid: The last resort for anyone in this country is the Supreme Court.
> Delhi HC rejects ex-FM P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX Media case
> Chidambaram moves SC against the Delhi High Court's order
> Six-member CBI team reaches Chidambaram's house in New Delhi
> ED team arrives at Chidambaram's house, leaves shortly after
> Chidambaram’s legal team asks CBI to not take coercive action while plea is pending in SC
> CBI team arrives at his residence again, leaves shortly after
> SC to hear Chidambaram’s plea at 10.30 am today
Here’s a brief timeline of events in the INX Media case:
January 25, 2019: Delhi HC reserved its judgment on P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in both the cases.
Aug 1, 2019: ED asked Karti to vacate the Jor Bagh residence in New Delhi, a property which the agency had attached earlier.
August 20, 2019: Delhi HC dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas, also declining Chidambaram's request to stay the order for three days in order to enable him to move an appeal in the SC.
July 23, 2018: He moved the Delhi HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.
July 25, 2018: The High Court granted P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest in both the cases.
Oct 11, 2018: The ED attached Karti Chidambaram's assets worth Rs 54 crore in India, the UK and Spain, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.
May 15, 2017: Alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment and Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group while receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, the CBI registered an FIR in the INX media case.
October 9, 2017: P Chidambaram told the Supreme Court that the BJP-led government has been carrying a "politically-motivated vendetta" against him and his son Karti Chidambaram.
2018: The ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard. The CBI summoned Chidambaram for questioning.
P Chidambaram’s legal team has asked the CBI not to take any coercive action against the former union finance minister as his petition is to be heard in the Supreme Court.
The legal team has also said that the notice did not mention the specific provision of law under which he was summoned.
Read: P Chidambaram's legal team writes to CBI, asks not to take any coercive action till SC hearing
The Congress has questioned the actions of investigative agencies against former finance minister P Chidambaram and questioned what the hurry was when the Supreme Court is slated to hear his appeal today morning.
Read | CBI action against P Chidambaram 'political vendetta': Congress
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a series of tweets: An extremely qualified and respected member of the Rajya Sabha, P Chidambaram ji has served our nation with loyalty for decades including as Finance Minister and Home Minister. He unhesitatingly speaks truth to power and exposes the failures of this government but the truth is inconvenient to cowards so he is being shamefully hunted down. We stand by him and will continue to fight for the truth no matter what the consequences are.
JUST IN: CBI team has left from P Chidambaram's residence.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Twitter: I condemn the action of CBI against Chidambaram in a case where he is not mentioned in the FIR nor is there any evidence against him. It is sheer political vendetta.