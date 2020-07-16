International flights on July 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Check flights leaving for and from India to bring back stranded Indians.
The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,250 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 14, carrying over 2.9 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,123 were inbound flights carrying 2,11,869 passengers and 1,127 were outbound flights with 87,683 fliers.
Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 16:
Air India repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)AI 1103: DELHI 1:15 to WASHINGTON DC 7:05
AI 0191: MUMBAI 1:30 to NEWARK 7:55
AI 0127: DELHI 2:20 to CHICAGO 7:25
AI 0173: DELHI 3:30 to SAN FRANCISCO 7:00
AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30
AI 1901: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20
AI 0973: DELHI 7:15 to MUSCAT 9:20
AI 1971: HYDERABAD 8:00 to BISHKEK 12:50
AI 1909 MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45
AI 0971: DELHI 12:00 to DOHA 13:45
Air India repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)AI 0102: NEW YORK 12:30 to DELHI 12:00
AI 0144: NEWARK 12:05 to MUMBAI 12:25
AI 0126: CHICAGO 12:00 to DELHI 13:05
AI 0174: SAN FRANCISCO 10:30 to DELHI 15:00
AI 1978: MUSCAT 10:20 to LUCKNOW 15:45
AI 1902: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOCHI 16:10
AI 1972: BISHKEK 13:50 to HYDERABAD 17:30
AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15
AI 0972: DOHA 14:45 to DELHI 21:15
AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)IX 1192: Dubai 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00
IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15
IX 1744: Dubai 14:25 to Kannur 19:50
IX 1376: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:20(+1)
IX 1412: Sharjah 14:00 to Kochi 19:35
IX 1384: Dubai 12:20 to Bengaluru 17:35
IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:45 to Chennai 17:20
IX 1534: Sharjah 17:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 22:35
IX 1118: Sharjah 21:00 to Delhi 01:45 (+1)
Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)IX 1117: Delhi 17:55 to Sharjah 20:00
IX 1141: Delhi 14:15 to Dubai 16:20
IX 1173: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30
IX 1743: Kannur 11:00 to Dubai 13:25
IX 1375: Kozhikode 16:40 to Sharjah 19:00
IX 1411: Kochi 10:30 to Sharjah 13:00
IX 1383: Mangaluru 9:30 to Dubai 11:20
IX 1637: Chennai 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:45
IX 1533: Thiruvananthapuram 13:55 to Sharjah 16:00