International flights on July 16: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

The Centre started the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ on May 6 to help those stranded due to the novel coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, 2,250 repatriation flights were operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till July 14, carrying over 2.9 lakh passengers. Of these, 1,123 were inbound flights carrying 2,11,869 passengers and 1,127 were outbound flights with 87,683 fliers.

Here is the repatriation international flight schedule for July 16:

Air India repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

AI 1103: DELHI 1:15 to WASHINGTON DC 7:05AI 0191: MUMBAI 1:30 to NEWARK 7:55AI 0127: DELHI 2:20 to CHICAGO 7:25AI 0173: DELHI 3:30 to SAN FRANCISCO 7:00AI 0131: MUMBAI 6:30 to LONDON 11:30AI 1901: MUMBAI 7:05 to DAMMAM 8:20AI 0973: DELHI 7:15 to MUSCAT 9:20AI 1971: HYDERABAD 8:00 to BISHKEK 12:50AI 1909 MUMBAI 9:05 to JEDDAH 11:45

AI 0971: DELHI 12:00 to DOHA 13:45

Air India repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

AI 0102: NEW YORK 12:30 to DELHI 12:00AI 0144: NEWARK 12:05 to MUMBAI 12:25AI 0126: CHICAGO 12:00 to DELHI 13:05AI 0174: SAN FRANCISCO 10:30 to DELHI 15:00AI 1978: MUSCAT 10:20 to LUCKNOW 15:45AI 1902: DAMMAM 9:20 to KOCHI 16:10AI 1972: BISHKEK 13:50 to HYDERABAD 17:30AI 0932: JEDDAH 12:45 to MUMBAI 20:15AI 0972: DOHA 14:45 to DELHI 21:15

AI 0130: LONDON 13:00 to MUMBAI

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-foreign stations to India (in local time)

IX 1192: Dubai 17:20 to Amritsar 22:00IX 1142: Sharjah 10:30 to Jaipur 15:15IX 1744: Dubai 14:25 to Kannur 19:50IX 1376: Sharjah 20:00 to Kozhikode 01:20(+1)IX 1412: Sharjah 14:00 to Kochi 19:35IX 1384: Dubai 12:20 to Bengaluru 17:35IX 1638: Abu Dhabi 11:45 to Chennai 17:20IX 1534: Sharjah 17:00 to Thiruvananthapuram 22:35

IX 1118: Sharjah 21:00 to Delhi 01:45 (+1)

Air India Express repatriation schedule for July 16: Ex-India to foreign stations (in local time)

IX 1117: Delhi 17:55 to Sharjah 20:00IX 1141: Delhi 14:15 to Dubai 16:20IX 1173: Delhi 7:25 to Sharjah 9:30IX 1743: Kannur 11:00 to Dubai 13:25IX 1375: Kozhikode 16:40 to Sharjah 19:00IX 1411: Kochi 10:30 to Sharjah 13:00IX 1383: Mangaluru 9:30 to Dubai 11:20IX 1637: Chennai 8:00 to Abu Dhabi 10:45

IX 1533: Thiruvananthapuram 13:55 to Sharjah 16:00