International Biology Olympiad: India tops medal tally, grabs all gold medals

India emerged as the leading nation in the 34th International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2023, achieving the highest position on the medal tally. Remarkably, every student representing India in the competition secured a gold medal.

The 34th IBO took place in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), spanning from July 3 to July 11, 2023.

The Indian contingent in the Olympiad consisted of four students: Dhruv Advani from Bengaluru, Karnataka; Ishan Pednekar from Kota, Rajasthan; Megh Chhabda from Jalna, Maharashtra; and Rohit Panda from Risali, Chattisgarh.

The team was guided by two leaders: Prof. Madan M. Chaturvedi, a former senior professor from Delhi University, and Anupama Ronad from HBCSE, TIFR. Additionally, two scientific observers, V. V. Binoy from the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru and Rambhadur Subedi from NIRRH, Mumbai, accompanied the team.

This year's IBO saw the participation of 293 students from 76 countries. Singapore was the only other nation to secure four gold medals, while a total of 29 gold medals were awarded in the competition.

India has previously showcased its excellence by topping the medal tally in various disciplines. In Astronomy & Astrophysics, India achieved this feat in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, and 2021. The top position was also secured in Physics in 2018, and in Junior Science in 2014, 2019, 2021, and 2022.