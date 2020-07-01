Inflated bills | Adani Electricity introduces EMI facility for customers

Facing a backlash due to inflated electricity bills handed to customers, Adani Electricity on July 1 announced it will provide EMI facility to its consumers in Maharashtra.

"The state lockdown has now been extended till July 31. Work from home along with prevailing weather conditions has resulted in an increase in electricity consumption. Various initiatives, including interactive E-bill facilities, multiple digital payment modes, EMI facility, have been introduced to address consumers' concerns," the company said in a press release.

Additionally, to ally consumers' concerns regarding an extraordinary hike in electricity bills, the company said, "Consumers can self-check their bills on the website by uploading their details and cross-verify the meter reading on the bill, consumption, and the amount payable leading to a speedy redressal to their queries. If the current meter reading is more than the meter reading mentioned on the bill is correct."

Also Read | PIL in Bombay High Court for direction to Maharashtra to reduce inflated power bills

The company also said that over 25 help desks have been set up across the city. "Consumers can avail the video call facility to speak to customer service team on their queries at all centres," it said.

It has further said that the electrical connection will not be disconnected over non-payment of dues until the consumer’s grievances have been redressed.

Also Read | Power companies to look into complaints: Uddhav Thackeray

The company also plans to install over 7 lakh metres for Automated Meter Reading. "MERC has approved capital expenditure schemes for the installation of smart meters for Automated Meter Reading. AEML shall install more than 7 lakh smart meters in the coming months. This action will provide real-time information to the consumer on their consumption and they will get meter reading without human intervention," it said.

After several complaints of exorbitant electricity bills, Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) recently asked power companies to look into the complaints.