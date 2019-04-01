Indore LS ticket suspense continues, Sumitra Mahajan attends meetings

Even as the suspense over BJP's candidate for the Indore Lok Sabha seat continued, its 8-time MP Sumitra Mahajan on Monday went about attending meetings with party workers as part of the poll campaign.

A BJP leader said Mahajan, who will turn 76 on April 12, was guiding the party cadre during these meetings.

The Lok Sabha speaker has held the Indore Lok Sabha seat uninterrupted since 1989.

Meanwhile, three organisations belonging to the Vaishya community here have written to Mahajan expressing their wish that she be fielded from here for a ninth time.

However, there is speculation that like party patriarch LK Advani (91) and veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi (85), she too might be axed from the BJP's poll list this time.

There is also talk that local MLA and Indore mayor Malini Gaud might be given the party's ticket in place of Mahajan.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 18 out of the state's 29 seats.