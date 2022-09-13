English
    India to host over 200 meetings during its G20 Presidency

    India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to 30 November 2023.

    September 13, 2022
    India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings during its yearlong Presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit on September 9 and 10 next year.

    "Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning December 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Delhi," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

    The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.
