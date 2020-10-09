India successfully test fires its first tactical new generation anti-radiation missile

Three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fly in ‘Trishul’ manoeuvre over Rajpath during the parade. (Image: PTI)

India successfully test fired its first tactical anti-radiation missile Rudram 1 on October 9. The supersonic-capable missile can be launched at speeds ranging from 0.6 mach to 2 mach, i.e., twice the speed of sound.

The new generation weapon developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was tested around 10.30 am at the interim test range (ITR) located in Balasore, Odisha.

Speaking about the successful launch of the anti-radiation missile, a senior government official said: “This is a huge step forward. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will now have the capability to perform SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defence) operations deep into enemy territory.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful launch and tweeted: “The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1), which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for the IAF, was tested successfully today (October 9) at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement.”

The new generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM) is integrated on IAF’s Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. The Rudram 1 can be launched from a height of 500 metres to 15 km and can attack targets within a range of 250 km. India will now be able to launch missiles at enemy radars and surveillance systems, thus allowing its strike aircraft to carry out their missions unhindered.

The NGARM missile has a passive homing head which can track radiation emitting objects. It can lock its target before and after launch. This means, even if the enemy shuts down its radar after the Rudram 1 missile is launched, it will still hit its target.