    India slams vandalisation of three Hindu temples in Australia; glorification of anti-India terrorists

    Earlier, this month, the Swaminarayan temple in Melbourne, the historic Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs, Victoria and the ISKCON temple in Melbourne were defaced by 'anti-social elements' with anti-India graffiti.

    PTI
    January 26, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

    India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples here and the graffiti on them which included the glorification of anti-India terrorists in Australia.

    "The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include the glorification of anti-Indian terrorists," the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a strongly worded statement.

    The commission also noted that these incidents were clear attempts to sow hatred and division among the peaceful multi-faith and multi-cultural Indian-Australian community.