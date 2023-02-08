English
    India is Sri Lanka's biggest friend in time of crisis: PM Dinesh Gunawardena

    Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy last year and defaulted on its USD 51 billion foreign loans for the first time since independence from Britain in 1948. India has played a significant role in aiding the island nation over the last year to tide over the economic crisis.

    PTI
    February 08, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
    Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has said that India is the biggest friend of the island nation in times of crisis.

    Addressing the Tata Tiscon Dealer Convention 2023 in Colombo, Prime Minister Gunawardena called on Indian companies to invest further in Sri Lanka.

    He further said that India is the biggest friend of Sri Lanka in times of crisis, the Colombo Gazette portal reported.