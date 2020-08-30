172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-has-ability-to-become-worlds-toy-hub-time-to-be-vocal-about-local-pm-modi-5773531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India has ability to become world's toy hub, time to be ‘vocal about local’: PM Modi

In his Mann Ki Baat address on August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and work towards making India a manufacturing hub while being "vocal about local toys".

Moneycontrol News

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address on August 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India has “talent and ability” to become a toy-manufacturing hub for the entire world.

As per PM Modi, the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore, but India's share is very small, stressing that work needs to be done to increase it.

The prime minister called upon start-up entrepreneurs to 'team up for toys' and work towards realising this potential while being "vocal about local toys".

Also read: Explained | How toys will be made part of National Education Policy 2020

He also said that people had shown unprecedented restraint and discipline while celebrating festivals amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation...There is a close link between nature and our festivals," Modi said.

In his address, PM Modi also hailed farmers for increase in sowing area for different grains and asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games about India.

Noting that India would complete 75 years of Independence in 2022, PM Modi suggested a number of measures to teachers to help highlight contributions of thousands and lakhs of "unsung heroes" of the freedom struggle. It is important that our youngsters are aware of them, he said.

The prime minister announced that September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month' across the country.
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 01:15 am

