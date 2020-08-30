Live now
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | India is land of innovators, has ability to become toy hub: PM Modi
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show. PM Modi is expected to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 cases being reported in India on a daily basis continue to rise. He is also likely to touch upon major events that took place in the month of August, including the bhumi pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the 74th Independence Day. During the 67th address in July, PM Modi had recalled the valour of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil War, saying enemy perched atop heights was defeated by brave soldiers. The prime minister had also reminded citizens that the threat of novel coronavirus was not over and they need to remain vigilant against the virus. Catch the LIVE updates here:
PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address today
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi talks about the important role that dogs, trained to assist in important operations of the Indian defence forces, play.
“Dogs also have a significant role in disaster management and rescue missions. In India, the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has specially trained dozens of dogs,” he said.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation and solutions. When there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month, an app innovation challenge was put before youth of country.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Our farmers have proved their mettle even during this coronavirus pandemic. Sowing of Kharif crops has been 7 percent higher than last year. Paddy has been sown 10 percent higher, pulses 5 percent, coarse grain, oats, cereals around 3 percent, oilseeds about 13 percent.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Nutrition and proper nourishment play very big role for our children, our students to display their optimum potential, to show their mettle. The month of September would be observed as ‘Nutrition Month’ in entire nation.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: During these times, I have been thinking about my young friends. I have been thinking -- how can my young friends get more toys? The best toys are those that bring out creativity.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Onam festival also being celebrated with fervour. This festival arrives in month of Chingam. During this period, people buy something new, decorate their homes, prepare pookalam and enjoy Onam Sadhya.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: This is a time for festivals but at the same time, there is also a sense of discipline among people due to the COVID-19 situation.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | PM Modi: Ganeshotsav is being celebrated online at some places but at most places, eco-friendly Ganesha Idols have been installed. There is a strong correlation between nature and our festivals.
Mann Ki Baat LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation shortly. Stay tuned for the latest updates.