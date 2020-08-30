Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued; Pune district records over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in one day

Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit cases

South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in infections today, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect.

There were 299 new infections as of midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. (Input from Reuters)