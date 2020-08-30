Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2020 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued; Pune district records over 4,000 COVID-19 cases in one day
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 34.6 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 160th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 34,63,972 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 62,550 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 76.5 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' begins on September 1. Globally, there have been over 2.48 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.37 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea marks 17th day of triple-digit cases
South Korea reported its 17th day of triple-digit rises in infections today, as restrictions on onsite dining at restaurants, pubs and bakeries in the densely populated Seoul area take effect.
There were 299 new infections as of midnight, the slowest daily rise in five days, bringing the national tally to 19,699 cases of the new coronavirus and 323 COVID-19 deaths, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Unlock 4.0: Students between classes 9 and 12 allowed to visit schools under certain conditions
The Centre issued Unlock 4.0 guidelines yesterday, allowing students between classes 9 and 12 to visit schools outside containment zones on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand registers 1,299 new COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 37,112 yesterday as 1,299 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 398, a health bulletin said.
The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 11,498, while 25,216 people have recovered so far, it said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam registers 2,427 new COVID-19 cases
Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.03 lakh yesterday as 2,427 more people tested positive for the infection, while three more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 289, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
As many as 1,440 people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,510, Sarma said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Unlock 4.0: Metro services, social academic events allowed
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4.0’ last evening. This phase will begin on September 1 upon completion of ‘Unlock 3.0’ on August 31. Under the new guidelines, lockdown will only be implemented strictly in the containment zones.
Delhi Metro services will be allowed to resume with effect from September 7 in a graded manner. Social/academic/sports/entertainment/cultural/religious/political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.
Read more: What is allowed, what is not
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | 4,070 new cases in Maharashtra’s Pune district
Maharashtra’s Pune district reported 4,070 new cases since previous evening which took its case count to 1.6 lakh, a health official said yesterday.
The death toll in the district reached 4,010 with 73 patients succumbing to the viral infection, he said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 34,63,972. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 26,48,998 patients have recovered, 62,550 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 7,52,424. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 2.48 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 8.37 lakh.
With over 59.32 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru and South Africa are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the 160th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 4’ begins on September 1. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.